Honda Was 2016's Most Popular Car Brand Searched On Google In USA

Google has published its search trends for 2016, and the statistics for the United States show that Honda was the most popular car brand.





The United States of America is the only country were car brands got their separate category in “Year in Search,” from what we have determined through viewing several countries.



The U.S. is the world’s second-largest car market after China, which does not appear at all in Google’s Year in Search, so it makes sense for this country to have big numbers when it comes to people inquiring about car brands when they were presumably shopping for a new vehicle.



Unlike previous years, Google’s most popular searches on the car brands category did not include Audi and BMW in the top 10. Instead,



It was followed by Tesla,



As you can observe from the list, Ford and Tesla are the only American carmakers that are in the Top 10 most searched car brands in the USA, so they are doing a good job in terms of stirring consumer interest.



Volvo’s recent car launches have awarded the Swedish automaker a high position on the list, just above the only representative of Detroit’s Big Three.



British car brands seem to be hugely popular with American consumers, with four carmakers on the list. Italy has two brands in the top ten, while Germany has a single representative - Mercedes-Benz. The same applies to Japan, which has Honda in the first place.



Unfortunately, we cannot see what were the most searched on a worldwide scale, but we created a few charts using Google’s tools to show you how the top five most-popular brands in the U.S. have evolved in Google search over this year, and their evolution since 2004. You can also see the interest by region for each of the top five makers.



