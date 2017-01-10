autoevolution

Honda Wants to Make a Hybrid Truck, Standalone Hybrid Model Also Scheduled

 
10 Jan 2017, 10:16 UTC ·
by
Japanese automaker Honda has announced a new part of its so-called Electrification Initiative Plan at the Detroit Auto Show.
It includes expanding the portfolio of hybrid models in its lineup, and it details the direction that will be followed to achieve the said objective. To be specific, Honda will use the two-motor system of the Accord Hybrid sold in the USA for its new hybrid models. The first of them is set to be launched in 2018.

As a standalone hybrid, this means the new model will not be based on an existing car. Most likely, Honda will make a spiritual successor of the Insight, which will hopefully provide better fuel economy without spoiling the driving experience or features expected of a model in that segment. The Japanese automaker has already confirmed it will build the new product in the USA.

Another interesting announcement from Honda is that is will apply the two-motor system to a light truck lineup. Since Honda does not have a massive range of light trucks, it is clear that they are referring to a hybrid version of the all-new Ridgeline. Honda will not be the only automaker to build hybrid pickup trucks, but it is great that there will be competition for the traditional truck brands (think Ford), even if it is not in the same part of a segment.

Honda has big plans for its electrified lineup, which it wants to account for two-thirds of all sales by 2030. By 2050, Honda wants to halve its total CO2 emissions when compared to the year 2000. Evidently, hybrid models will not be the only vehicles sold by Honda in the United States, so conventional powertrains will still have a place at Honda in the near future.

The other category of eco-friendly vehicles that will help Honda achieve its goal are those powered by electricity produced by a hydrogen fuel cell.
