Honda Returns to the Super Bowl With 2017 CR-V Ad

North America’s best-selling sport utility vehicle wants a piece of the 51st edition of the Super Bowl. Who could blame the 2017 Honda CR-V
, though; after all, Super Bowl LI is sure to become the most-watched sporting event in the United States in 2017, with an average viewership anticipated to exceed the 111 million mark.
Following in the footsteps of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline ad
that aired during last year’s game, the commercial for the CR-V will air on February 5. Not much is known about what sort of story Honda went for this time around, but chances are it’s a better narrative than “Matthew's Day Off”
that aired in 2012. The old CR-V commercial is a nod to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
"The Super Bowl is the appropriate stage to introduce America to the bold and sophisticated new Honda CR-V,"
asserted Susie Rossick, the assistant vice president of Honda Auto Marketing. "With the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-selling SUV in America, and the perfect place to celebrate CR-V's 20th anniversary."
That’s right, the CR-V is kicking on 20 years of age.
Introduced for the 1997 model year, the first-generation CR-V
is the automaker’s first in-house designed sport utility vehicle. Only one trim level was available at first: the LX. By comparison, the fifth-generation model is offered in no less than five flavors: LX, EX, EX-L, EX-L with Navi, and Touring.
Only the entry-level LX with either 2WD or AWD
comes with a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine. EX and higher grades are equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo’d four-cylinder with 190 ponies on tap. Fuel economy isn’t too shabby either: 28 miles per gallon city, 34 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined
.
Pricing for the 2017 Honda
CR-V kicks off at $24,045 for the LX 2WD, whereas the range-topping CR-V Touring AWD starts from $33,695 sans tax, license, registration, and $900 destination charge. To date, more than 4 million CR-V vehicles were sold in North America. More than 2 million of them were built by the Japanese automaker on American ground.