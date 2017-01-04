autoevolution

Honda Returns to the Super Bowl With 2017 CR-V Ad

 
4 Jan 2017, 5:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
North America’s best-selling sport utility vehicle wants a piece of the 51st edition of the Super Bowl. Who could blame the 2017 Honda CR-V, though; after all, Super Bowl LI is sure to become the most-watched sporting event in the United States in 2017, with an average viewership anticipated to exceed the 111 million mark.
Following in the footsteps of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline ad that aired during last year’s game, the commercial for the CR-V will air on February 5. Not much is known about what sort of story Honda went for this time around, but chances are it’s a better narrative than “Matthew's Day Off” that aired in 2012. The old CR-V commercial is a nod to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

"The Super Bowl is the appropriate stage to introduce America to the bold and sophisticated new Honda CR-V," asserted Susie Rossick, the assistant vice president of Honda Auto Marketing. "With the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-selling SUV in America, and the perfect place to celebrate CR-V's 20th anniversary." That’s right, the CR-V is kicking on 20 years of age.

Introduced for the 1997 model year, the first-generation CR-V is the automaker’s first in-house designed sport utility vehicle. Only one trim level was available at first: the LX. By comparison, the fifth-generation model is offered in no less than five flavors: LX, EX, EX-L, EX-L with Navi, and Touring.

Only the entry-level LX with either 2WD or AWD comes with a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine. EX and higher grades are equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo’d four-cylinder with 190 ponies on tap. Fuel economy isn’t too shabby either: 28 miles per gallon city, 34 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined.

Pricing for the 2017 Honda CR-V kicks off at $24,045 for the LX 2WD, whereas the range-topping CR-V Touring AWD starts from $33,695 sans tax, license, registration, and $900 destination charge. To date, more than 4 million CR-V vehicles were sold in North America. More than 2 million of them were built by the Japanese automaker on American ground.
2017 Honda CR-V Super Bowl honda cr-v ad Honda SUV crossover
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62