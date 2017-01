Honda Returns to the Super Bowl With 2017 CR-V Ad

SUV

AWD

Following in the footsteps of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline ad that aired during last year’s game, the commercial for the CR-V will air on February 5. Not much is known about what sort of story Honda went for this time around, but chances are it’s a better narrative than “Matthew's Day Off” that aired in 2012. The old CR-V commercial is a nod to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off."The Super Bowl is the appropriate stage to introduce America to the bold and sophisticated new Honda CR-V," asserted Susie Rossick, the assistant vice president of Honda Auto Marketing. "With the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-sellingin America , and the perfect place to celebrate CR-V's 20th anniversary." That’s right, the CR-V is kicking on 20 years of age.Introduced for the 1997 model year, the first-generation CR-V is the automaker’s first in-house designed sport utility vehicle. Only one trim level was available at first: the LX. By comparison, the fifth-generation model is offered in no less than five flavors: LX, EX, EX-L, EX-L with Navi, and Touring.Only the entry-level LX with either 2WD orcomes with a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine. EX and higher grades are equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo’d four-cylinder with 190 ponies on tap. Fuel economy isn’t too shabby either: 28 miles per gallon city, 34 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined Pricing for the 2017 Honda CR-V kicks off at $24,045 for the LX 2WD, whereas the range-topping CR-V Touring AWD starts from $33,695 sans tax, license, registration, and $900 destination charge. To date, more than 4 million CR-V vehicles were sold in North America. More than 2 million of them were built by the Japanese automaker on American ground.