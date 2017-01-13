Honda Civic Returns to Japan After Six-Year Hiatus

The last time Honda
sold the Civic in the automaker’s country of origin was 2011. In November 2010, Honda decided to phase out the compact-sized Civic sedan domestically because customers shifted toward the likes of minivans and subcompact vehicles.
However, Honda understood that it didn’t think this through. Company officials announced at this year’s edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon that the Civic would be returning to Japan in Sedan, Hatchback, and Type R
flavors. The launch date for Japan is set for the summer of 2017. The JDM-spec 2017 Honda Civic Sedan is slated for production at Honda's Saitama Factory.
The Civic Hatchback and Civic Type R, meanwhile, will set foot into Honda country via the United Kingdom. The 5-door body style and high-performance model are to be built in Swindon, UK
. Only one powertrain has been announced for the Japanese-specification Civic for the time being.
That would be the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo rated in the U.S. at 174 hp at 6,000 rpm and 162 lb-ft of torque at 1,700 rpm. This being Japan
, a CVT
will do the talking. Honda hasn’t said if a six-speed manual transmission is also on the way for the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo powerplant in Japan, but fret not.
The 2017 Honda Civic Type R, which will arrive in the U.S. as a 2018 model year vehicle, will be exclusively matched with a six-speed manual. There’s still a little ambiguity surrounding what’s under the hood, but all reports hint toward a tried-and-tested 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo
based on the K20C1 unit.
Since it was released in 1972, the Civic became a global phenomenon. Approximately 24 million units were sold to this day, a figure that makes the Civic more popular than the Ford Escort (approximately 20 million ever made) and original Volkswagen Beetle (approximately 21.5 million ever made). The only nameplates that sold (and continue to sell) better than the Honda Civic are Ford’s F-Series pickup trucks and, of course, the Toyota Corolla
.