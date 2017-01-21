Holy Trinity for Sale at Dubai Dealer: 100-mile LaFerrari, Brand New 918 and P1s

We talk about the speculation market and how limited edition four-wheeled jewels show up for grabs long after they were supposed to be sold out on tons of occasions and we're now back on the topic for a Holy Trinity tale that makes us dizzy.





However, if, like us, you're only here for the show, make sure you check out all four velocity monsters in the image gallery to your right. One of the easiest questions related to the Porsche 918 Spyder has to do with the number of units the German automaker built - as its name implies, only 918 units of the gas-electric hypercar were brought to the world. So when one of these shows up for grabs, consider it a celebration.And if the said Zuffenhausen halo car example happens to have 0 (that's z-e-r-o) miles on its odometer, you have double the reasons to rejoice, even though this 918 is missing its Weissach Package - you can fit many parts of the Package as an aftermarket job, if you're looking for the ultimate hybrid Porsche thrills.Thanks to the always-handy jamesedition , we noticed the red example of the hybrid hypercar being offered by GTR Motors, a dealership coming from Dubai, of course.Interestingly, the Porscha isn't listed on the Dubai trader's website, but checking out their inventory revealed other roses, which smell just as sweet.How about a McLaren P1 - does the dealer offer such a British weapon? Actually, those folks over in Dubai have two units for sale, also with zero miles on the clock. Heck, the Carbon Edition example, one of the only five that were built, almost makes the other gas-electric Woking machine seem normal (375 were built, remember?)The Prancing Horse clientele has no reason to feel discriminated, since a LaFerrari is also on the inventory. Then again, the LaF has already covered 100 miles, so you might be able to put those negotiation skills to good use if you happen to be in the market for a Ferrari hybrid.However, if, like us, you're only here for the show, make sure you check out all four velocity monsters in the image gallery to your right.