Holden NG Commodore Rendered as Ute

Slated to go on sale in 2018, the Holden NG Commodore is very different from the full-size RWD sedan it replaces. Smaller, gifted with front-wheel-drive, and based on the 2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport
, the new kid on the block has trifling chances to spawn a ute for one too many reasons.
The E2XX platform on which it’s based, for example, can’t be converted to such a utilitarian degree. Then there’s the Colorado
, a pickup truck with a rugged exterior and a refined interior. Whichever way you look at it, the Australian division of General Motors can’t make a case for a ute based on the NG Commodore. Be that as it may, Theophilus Chin and his Photoshop skills took to imagine how such a model would look like.
Especially from the front three-quarter view, the NG Commodore
Ute is both intriguing and beautiful. The Opel OPC Line-inspired body kit and alloy wheels certainly help in this regard, albeit wishful thinking is what this rendering is all about. But then again, one can only dream, can he?
When it goes on sale in the Land Down Under, the NG Commodore will be available as a sedan with a choice of three powerplants. Entry-level models will make do with front-wheel-drive and 2.0-liter engines of the gasoline and diesel variety, both of them turbocharged
. At the very top of the range, the NG Commodore will boast Twinster all-wheel-drive, the Hydra-Matic 9T50 9-speed automatic, and a V6 engine.
The part that goes suck-squeeze-bang-blow is said to churn out 230 kW (313 PS or 308 horsepower) and 370 Nm (273 lb-ft) of torque. From the advertised numbers, it’s highly likely that Holden is referring to the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 we all know as the LGX. In the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5
, the LGX produces just about the same power figures.
“We know the first imported Commodore will come under a lot of scrutiny and we know we have a lot to live up to – this car delivers in spades,”
said Jeremy Tassone, Holden
Manager for Vehicle Development.