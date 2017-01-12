autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Holden Confirms RWD Two-Door Sports Car With V8 Engine

 
12 Jan 2017, 10:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The VF Series II Commodore is about to bite the dust at the end of the year. And without a sporty rear-wheel-drive model in the lineup, Holden and HSV would have to say goodbye to their long line of sporting credentials. However, according to General Motors’ Australian division, the V8/rear-wheel-drive format is not dead.
Speaking to Car Advice about this rather pressing subject, Holden’s director of communications said that the Aussie automaker is “getting much, much closer and there will be something to talk about soon.” What Sean Poppitt is referring to is a true sports car for Australia, with two doors, V8 power, and drive sent to the rear wheels. In addition to that, the Holden official said:

“Is there only going to be one [model]? Maybe there’s two? Maybe there’s different segments. I can’t really give any more away and keep my job.”

Before presuming that Poppitt is talking about the Camaro and Corvette, bear in mind those two models aren’t available in right-hand drive. GM’s executive vice president doesn’t help either. Two years ago, Stefan Jacoby declared that the soon-to-debut model will be something which truly fulfills the requirement of a true Holden sports car.” Notice anything strange?

By “true Holden sports car,” that would be a Holden-badged model, not a Chevrolet, Corvette or a Cadillac. On the other hand, that also means that General Motors would have to manufacture the new model(s) in the United States of America, not the Land Down Under. Other than this information, nothing else is known about it except that the car(s) would debut by 2020.

Could General Motors revive the Holden Monaro on the Alpha platform? I would sure love that. Camaro chief engineer Al Oppenheiser once said that the sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro could work in RHD provided that there’s sufficient demand for such a car. But changing the Chevy badge for Holden and the name from Camaro to Monaro doesn’t bode well with me.
Holden Monaro v8 Holden RWD sports car Australia Coupe
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78