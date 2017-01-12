Holden Confirms RWD Two-Door Sports Car With V8 Engine

The VF Series II Commodore
is about to bite the dust at the end of the year. And without a sporty rear-wheel-drive model in the lineup, Holden and HSV would have to say goodbye to their long line of sporting credentials. However, according to General Motors’ Australian division, the V8/rear-wheel-drive format is not dead.
Speaking to Car Advice
about this rather pressing subject, Holden’s director of communications said that the Aussie automaker is “getting much, much closer and there will be something to talk about soon.”
What Sean Poppitt is referring to is a true sports car for Australia, with two doors, V8 power, and drive sent to the rear wheels. In addition to that, the Holden official said:
“Is there only going to be one [model]? Maybe there’s two? Maybe there’s different segments. I can’t really give any more away and keep my job.”
Before presuming that Poppitt is talking about the Camaro
and Corvette, bear in mind those two models aren’t available in right-hand drive. GM’s executive vice president doesn’t help either. Two years ago, Stefan Jacoby declared that the soon-to-debut model “will be something which truly fulfills the requirement of a true Holden sports car.”
Notice anything strange?
By “true Holden sports car,”
that would be a Holden-badged model, not a Chevrolet, Corvette
or a Cadillac. On the other hand, that also means that General Motors would have to manufacture the new model(s) in the United States of America, not the Land Down Under. Other than this information, nothing else is known about it except that the car(s) would debut by 2020.
Could General Motors revive the Holden Monaro
on the Alpha platform? I would sure love that. Camaro chief engineer Al Oppenheiser once said that the sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro could work in RHD provided that there’s sufficient demand for such a car. But changing the Chevy badge for Holden and the name from Camaro to Monaro doesn’t bode well with me.