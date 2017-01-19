autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Holden Commodore Motorsport, Director, and Magnum Special Editions Revealed

 
19 Jan 2017, 11:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As a brand, Holden is far from dead. The Commodore is not going to kick the bucket either, albeit it won’t live on in RWD form beyond October 20, 2017, the day Australian production stops.
Until Holden shuts the door of the Elizabeth plant, the Aussie carmaker decided to milk the VF II Commodore cash cow until the Opel Insignia Grand Sport-based NG Commodore sets foot in The Oz. In this regard, Holden prepped three very special models based on the VF II generation.

Dubbed “Best of The Best,” the Commodore sedans featured in the adjacent photograph are dubbed the Motorsport, the Director, and the Magnum. And all of them, unsurprisingly, are equipped with the LS3 V8. No, not the big-block from the 1970s, but the LS3 introduced by the 2008 C6 Corvette.

Needless to say, the 6.2-liter V8 isn’t exactly the latest word regarding get-up-and-go. But be that as it may, Holden sure loves it. Starting from an SSV Redline, the Motorsport model features MagneRide adaptive dampers, a high-rate subframe bush, and a GM Level 3 Track-rated cooling package.

The Director, meanwhile, started life as a Calais V. It also features MR suspension and the said cooling pack, as well as shift paddles for the auto box, forged wheels, cross-drilled rotors front and rear, and sports seats up front. The name, however, is a bit odd. Last, but not least, the Magnum is Holden’s way of telling us that this Ute is as neat as a Ute can be.

Holden took to itself to manufacture only 1,200 units of the Motorsport, 360 units of the Director, and 240 units of the Magnum. The retail pricing reflects the exclusive factor imbued in these three models: AUD 61,790, AUD 63,990, and AUD 59,290. Only the Director is offered exclusively with an auto.

If I can turn back your attention to the way Holden describes these cars (“Best of The Best”), it should be noted that an even more extreme VF II Commodore-based model is in the offing. I’m talking about the 2017 HSV GTS-R W1, which is supposed to pack an LS9 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 476 kW (638 horsepower) worth of C6 Corvette ZR1 badassery.

 Download attachment: MY17 Commodore Limited Editions - Product Information (PDF)

2017 Holden Commodore Special Edition Holden Commodore RWD Holden Australia
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78