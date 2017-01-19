Holden Commodore Motorsport, Director, and Magnum Special Editions Revealed

As a brand, Holden is far from dead. The Commodore is not going to kick the bucket either, albeit it won’t live on in RWD form beyond October 20, 2017
, the day Australian production stops.
Until Holden shuts the door of the Elizabeth plant, the Aussie carmaker decided to milk the VF II Commodore
cash cow until the Opel Insignia Grand Sport-based NG Commodore sets foot in The Oz. In this regard, Holden prepped three very special models based on the VF II generation.
Dubbed “Best of The Best,”
the Commodore sedans featured in the adjacent photograph are dubbed the Motorsport, the Director, and the Magnum. And all of them, unsurprisingly, are equipped with the LS3 V8. No, not the big-block from the 1970s, but the LS3 introduced by the 2008 C6 Corvette
.
Needless to say, the 6.2-liter V8 isn’t exactly the latest word regarding get-up-and-go. But be that as it may, Holden
sure loves it. Starting from an SSV Redline, the Motorsport model features MagneRide adaptive dampers, a high-rate subframe bush, and a GM Level 3 Track-rated cooling package.
The Director, meanwhile, started life as a Calais V
. It also features MR suspension and the said cooling pack, as well as shift paddles for the auto box, forged wheels, cross-drilled rotors front and rear, and sports seats up front. The name, however, is a bit odd. Last, but not least, the Magnum is Holden’s way of telling us that this Ute is as neat as a Ute
can be.
Holden took to itself to manufacture only 1,200 units of the Motorsport
, 360 units of the Director, and 240 units of the Magnum. The retail pricing reflects the exclusive factor imbued in these three models: AUD 61,790, AUD 63,990, and AUD 59,290. Only the Director is offered exclusively with an auto.
If I can turn back your attention to the way Holden describes these cars (“Best of The Best”),
it should be noted that an even more extreme VF II Commodore-based model is in the offing. I’m talking about the 2017 HSV GTS-R W1
, which is supposed to pack an LS9 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 476 kW (638 horsepower) worth of C6 Corvette ZR1
badassery.