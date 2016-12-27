autoevolution

Here’s How You Pack for A Ride Around The World On A Sportbike

 
27 Dec 2016, 14:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
So you’re now cozy inside, sipping hot chocolate, looking out at the show thinking of warm sunny days an the next riding season. You may also think you could sell your sportbike/naked and get a tourer/adventure machine to go the really long trip. Well, don’t hurry and look at this first.
You might be in love with your supersport motorcycle for what it can do on the track or some quick B roads, but you might think it’s unsuitable for, say, going around the world.

Storage space might be the numero uno factor that might push you get a big touring bike. I’m sure it’s more convenient just to throw whatever you want in sidecases and a top box, but if long trips make only around 20-30 percent of your annual time in the saddle, don’t do it.

This man here went around the world on a sportbike and survived to tell us the story. He recorded all the adventure and you can find it on his Youtube channel where you’ll also learn a lot of things - such as how to your stuff for long trips.

I know, everyone has his or her way of doing it, but this should cover everything you need to know if you’re planning a big road tour next season with your sportbike or naked.

The essential component is a trusty softbag luggage kit. And this guy uses Kriega dry bags which I also do recommend without the company paying me to do so. Honestly, I use them too, and apart from having a bit of a hassle learning how all those straps work, their bags are awesome.

OK, so you strap one big bag on the rear of the seat and two smaller ones on the sides. You can mostly put your clothes here, gas canister, water supply, tent, rain gear and other stuff like that. The thing you should always remember is to always try and balance the weight in the two side bags.

Heavier stuff can go in a tank bag, like spare parts, lubricants, tools and such. If it has a top pouch, you can also put here things you’ll need quick access to. This includes maps, a small amount of money, napkins, visor cleaning solutions, a small flashlight and other things like these.

The most expensive and important items, such as passports, money, laptop, cameras, water, etc. should be placed inside a bag or rucksack you always take with you, even when going to the bathroom at a gas station.

But for more details, tips and tricks, check out the video below and learn from the man that did all continents on a Suzuki GSX-R1000.

bike life suzuki gsx-r sportbike road trip bike accessories
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MITSUBISHI Testdrives:

2015 MITSUBISHI L200 Double Cab62
MITSUBISHI ASX 67
MITSUBISHI Lancer Sportback Ralliart 64
MITSUBISHI Lancer Ralliart 65