Here’s How You Pack for A Ride Around The World On A Sportbike

So you’re now cozy inside, sipping hot chocolate, looking out at the show thinking of warm sunny days an the next riding season. You may also think you could sell your sportbike/naked and get a tourer/adventure
machine to go the really long trip. Well, don’t hurry and look at this first.
You might be in love with your supersport motorcycle for what it can do on the track or some quick B roads, but you might think it’s unsuitable for, say, going around the world.
Storage space might be the numero uno factor that might push you get a big touring bike. I’m sure it’s more convenient just to throw whatever you want in sidecases and a top box, but if long trips make only around 20-30 percent of your annual time in the saddle, don’t do it.
This man here went around the world on a sportbike and survived to tell us the story. He recorded all the adventure and you can find it on his Youtube channel where you’ll also learn a lot of things - such as how to your stuff for long trips.
I know, everyone has his or her way of doing it, but this should cover everything you need to know if you’re planning a big road tour next season with your sportbike or naked.
The essential component is a trusty softbag luggage kit. And this guy uses Kriega dry bags which I also do recommend without the company paying me to do so. Honestly, I use them too, and apart from having a bit of a hassle learning how all those straps work, their bags are awesome.
OK, so you strap one big bag on the rear of the seat and two smaller ones on the sides. You can mostly put your clothes here, gas canister, water supply, tent, rain gear and other stuff like that. The thing you should always remember is to always try and balance the weight in the two side bags.
Heavier stuff can go in a tank bag, like spare parts, lubricants, tools and such. If it has a top pouch, you can also put here things you’ll need quick access to. This includes maps, a small amount of money, napkins, visor cleaning solutions, a small flashlight and other things like these.
The most expensive and important items, such as passports, money, laptop, cameras, water, etc. should be placed inside a bag or rucksack you always take with you, even when going to the bathroom at a gas station.
But for more details, tips and tricks, check out the video below and learn from the man that did all continents on a Suzuki GSX-R1000
.