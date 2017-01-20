autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Here’s How To Make An Angle Grinder Powered Trike

 
20 Jan 2017, 17:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Is the bad weather keeping you inside your house? Yeah, I know, it sucks, but if you have an old battery-powered angle grinder laying around, you can start making a cool electric-powered trike.
It won’t be the easiest thing in the world, and you’ll need more things than a used power tool, but at the end of the day, your kid will zoom around with a big smile on his face. No kids yet? Then you’ll be having a big smile giving the contraption a spin.

The tutorial from Make It Extreme YouTube channel starts with a guy dismantling an old lawnmower. You’ll need the rear axle assembly. You can ditch the wheels as they’re probably not sturdy enough to support a person.

In fact, strip everything down until you’re left with that rudimentary differential and the axles. Next, you’ll need some small wheels, the front fork of an old bicycle as well as some metal bars.

The man in the video appears to use aluminum to create the frame as it is easily bendable and lightweight. However, if you don’t have the special machinery to bend it, you can use steel which you can cut and weld to shape.

You’ll also need access to a lathe to make the wheel hubs and two pulleys to connect the angle grinder to the differential with a rubber belt. Note that the differential uses some sort of clutch you’ll have to connect to a handlebar lever so you can use the contraption without reaching down for the angle grinder’s power button.

You can use the brake lever of your old bicycle to do that, since you already took its front end. And, you’ll also need some sheet metal to create a floor you can sit on.

The process of making your scrap electric trike is detailed in the video below.

trike electric scooter DIY green
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78