Here’s A Cool Watch To Go With Your Honda Gold Wing

Born in 1974, the Honda Gold Wing
is one of the most recognized models among the long-traveling riders out there. Its spirit for adventure and versatility have also been encapsulated in this new watch you can buy online.
GoldWing.us claims it is the ultimate online store for the owners and fans of the famous touring motorcycle and is now introducing the exclusive Gold Wing 74 chronograph watch.
The time-keeping piece is made in Germany using high-quality materials and features a cool sporty design. The XL-sized stainless-steel case has a diameter of 1.7 inches (43 mm), and it stands apart through a sapphire crystal screen. This means that nothing other than diamond is able to scratch the face.
The watch also comes with a black leather strap and a 12-hour dial garnished with a contrasting white Gold Wing 74 logo. Apart from keeping the time accurately with quartz precision, the piece features a stopwatch function measuring seconds, 60-minute split time display, 24-hour display , and date function.
Apart from the watch
, the shop is also featuring a new T-shirt. Available in sizes ranging between M and 3XL, the black garment features graphics on the front and reads “Riding in Grand Style: Gold Wing - Since 1974
.”
The witty design on the front of the t-shirt was created by none other than French artist BOD, whose caricatures are published by all significant media outlets around the world. His hilarious design perfectly illustrates the feeling of floating on a cloud at the handlebars of a Honda Gold Wing.
All these and more Gold Wing fan items can be found at the retailer’s online shop. The watch is offered at €139 ($147) while the T-shirt comes at €23 ($24). Worldwide deliveries are accepted, and shipping taxes do apply so take that into account when ordering.