Here Are Some 3D Printed RC Bikes With Articulated Riders

I mean, apart from Lego, Hotwheels cars, and some RC models, there’s nothing else I would buy for my kid nowadays if I had one. Oh, there is something else that would work well - a quality 3D printer.Yes, it is more expensive than a shopping cart full of said Chinese toys, but you’ll be able to make your kid some awesome things to play with and teach him how this new technology of the future works.Just check out these 3D printed motorcycles you can try out right now if you have access to such a device. This guy offers two free blueprints for the parts needed to create your own 2016 radio controlled Ducati and Suzuki superbikes.Both of them feature a 3D printed functional front fork, adjustable rear suspension as well as a drivetrain that transfers the power from the gearbox to the rear wheel through a drive belt system. Kinda like the real thing.Add in some radio controlled electric motors and battery, and you end up with two neat toys for your offspring. Both bikes can stay upright by using a weighted front wheel acting as a passive gyroscope, again just like it works on a real motorcycle.But that’s not all. The bikes can be fitted with a 3D printed articulated rider that moves with the steering. In fact, it is the rider who moves the handlebar as one of his hands is rigged to a servo.It is amazing, and we should be thankful there are people like these bike’s creator who share their work for free so others can enjoy.