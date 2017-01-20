autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Harry Metcalfe Goes Off-Roading in Maserati Levante

 
20 Jan 2017, 10:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
To be honest, we don't really care that Harry Metcalfe used to be the boss of Evo because the magazine isn't as popular as it was a decade ago. But the man has owned several Maseratis over the years the last of which was a GranTurismo S if we're not mistaken. Likewise, we don't care that Maserati use to be big 60 years ago because the Levante faces stiff competition today.
First, Harry talks about the small things, noticing how wide the gaps between the grille bars are, pointing out that they won't stop stones. He also points out that the Levante combines frameless windows at the top of the doors with incorporated door sills at the bottom, like a Range Rover.

This review was filmed in winter on a frozen hill outside Harry's estate in England, the point being to test the Maserati's off-road credentials. He tries to get it up a hill and it won't. But after trying it in a Range Rover and failing too, he notes that it's the ice's fault.

If you've come to see a Levante frolicking in a grassy field, you've come to the right place. Just scroll through the video to the 12-minute mark, and you'll get why Maserati fitted this SUV with a mechanical rear differential. If you want to drift around some sheep in a field, this might be the SUV for you.

The Maserati Levante being featured here is the 3.0-liter diesel, as the UK doesn't get the gas models. Running on the devil's fuel, the V6 SUV gets 275 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque (443 lb-ft), which is enough to get 2.2 tons to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.9 seconds and on to 230 km/h (143 mph).

Do you care about efficiency? Of course you do, that's why you've got a diesel. Harry says it's done 30 mpg UK in the two weeks he's had it, which is about 9.4 l/100km. That's nowhere near the official claims, but we still think it's a good number based on our experience with similarly sized vehicles.

To conclude, Metcalfe likes many things about the Levante, but he hates the sound of the engine and the fact that Maserati makes this to a price. He also mentions how the footwell is 3 inches narrower than in a Fiat Panda, putting a strain on the knees. But that's just a RHD market problem.

Maserati Levante off-roading maserati Levante
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MASERATI Testdrives:

MASERATI Quattroporte GTS87