H-D Showcases Battle Of The Kings European Custom Bikes

The third annual Harley-Davidson
Battle Of The Kings contest has kicked off on the Old Continent, and over two hundred dealerships are taking part in it to showcase their work of arts in the massive, user-selected battle.
Two hundred and eight custom Harley-Davidson Sportster models have been showcased so far for fans to vote on the contest page. The big winner will be picked by a panel of judges at the EICMA
show in Milan taking place this November.
“Dealers are challenged to create a road legal machine within a strict total customization budget and can choose from any Dark Custom Sportster as a base model, specifically the Iron 883, Forty-Eight and Roadster. Each one is a perfect custom canvass in its own right and must be created with a maximum retail price of £12,995 [US $16,000] for an Iron 883 and £14,995 [$18,500] for a Forty-Eight or Roadster.”
Why does it matter to cast your vote if the judges decide the overall champion? Well, your pick matters as judging will take place in each country to determine which motorcycle and builder will enter the final stage. In simple words, more dealerships from your country are participating in the great build-off competition, and you decide who you want to send into the finals.
The bikes here also represent great inspiration for you if a sudden urge to ride a custom Harley-Davidson develops. Be advised, though, peanut gas tanks look cool, but you won’t go far, especially if its fitted to a Forty-Eight model with its mammoth V-twin.
We selected a handful of custom Harley-Davidson bikes from the contest which you can check out in the attached photo gallery. To find out more about the contest, cast your vote, and see all the builds check out the official Harley-Davidson Battle Of The Kings webpage here
.