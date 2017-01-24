autoevolution

H-D Showcases Battle Of The Kings European Custom Bikes

 
24 Jan 2017, 16:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The third annual Harley-Davidson Battle Of The Kings contest has kicked off on the Old Continent, and over two hundred dealerships are taking part in it to showcase their work of arts in the massive, user-selected battle.
Two hundred and eight custom Harley-Davidson Sportster models have been showcased so far for fans to vote on the contest page. The big winner will be picked by a panel of judges at the EICMA show in Milan taking place this November.

“Dealers are challenged to create a road legal machine within a strict total customization budget and can choose from any Dark Custom Sportster as a base model, specifically the Iron 883, Forty-Eight and Roadster. Each one is a perfect custom canvass in its own right and must be created with a maximum retail price of £12,995 [US $16,000] for an Iron 883 and £14,995 [$18,500] for a Forty-Eight or Roadster.”

Why does it matter to cast your vote if the judges decide the overall champion? Well, your pick matters as judging will take place in each country to determine which motorcycle and builder will enter the final stage. In simple words, more dealerships from your country are participating in the great build-off competition, and you decide who you want to send into the finals.

The bikes here also represent great inspiration for you if a sudden urge to ride a custom Harley-Davidson develops. Be advised, though, peanut gas tanks look cool, but you won’t go far, especially if its fitted to a Forty-Eight model with its mammoth V-twin.

We selected a handful of custom Harley-Davidson bikes from the contest which you can check out in the attached photo gallery. To find out more about the contest, cast your vote, and see all the builds check out the official Harley-Davidson Battle Of The Kings webpage here.
custom motorcycle Harley-Davidson cruiser muscle bike
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78