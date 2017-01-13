Guy Throws Key Fob Out of Car, Presses Stop Button While Driving as Experiment

We already know what happens in these scenarios because we tried it too. Well, we decided against throwing the keys to an expensive press ca and just handed the to somebody while driving by.





We've already established that the



And once it's started, most cars never check if the fob is there, meaning a stolen car can move indefinitely if the engine isn't shut off. However, I did hear a rumor that Lexus does check for the key while you are driving.



However, after watching this video, I did learn something new. Apparently, if you press the button within 15 to 20 seconds of it notifying you that the key is missing, it will still start the car. And another thing; the key is tossed out after the car is started, but before it starts moving, you will get a warning. However, we know this feature isn't present on every model.



So what about pressing the stop-start button while driving? It shuts off, of course, but only at low speeds. The Ford Fusion in this video is equipped with a safety feature that won't let you stop the engine at higher speeds. But there is a feature where if you hold the button in, the car will stop.



We've tested some premium models where the ignition could be switched out at any speed. And due to the fiddly nature of Mercedes or BMW shifters, getting it re-started wasn't easy. Let's just say this experiment shouldn't be carried out in a tunnel during rush-hour traffic.







That being said, most people don't have the guts to go to such extremes "for the sake of science."We've already established that the smart key is not so smart . In fact, it's a major liability, as it makes auto theft easier. All you need is a signal booster, and your precious Mustang can be unlocked from a hundred feet away without you being any the wiser.And once it's started, most cars never check if the fob is there, meaning a stolen car can move indefinitely if the engine isn't shut off. However, I did hear a rumor that Lexus does check for the key while you are driving.However, after watching this video, I did learn something new. Apparently, if you press the button within 15 to 20 seconds of it notifying you that the key is missing, it will still start the car. And another thing; the key is tossed out after the car is started, but before it starts moving, you will get a warning. However, we know this feature isn't present on every model.So what about pressing the stop-start button while driving? It shuts off, of course, but only at low speeds. The Ford Fusion in this video is equipped with a safety feature that won't let you stop the engine at higher speeds. But there is a feature where if you hold the button in, the car will stop.We've tested some premium models where the ignition could be switched out at any speed. And due to the fiddly nature of Mercedes or BMW shifters, getting it re-started wasn't easy. Let's just say this experiment shouldn't be carried out in a tunnel during rush-hour traffic.