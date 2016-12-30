Guam Residents Unknowingly Used in Luxury SUV Export Scheme

A man from Guam wanted to apply for social assistance, and so brought the necessary papers to the bureau hoping he would get some much-needed help.





All this considered, if you live in Guam, now would be a good time to go through your more valuable belongings and see if there's anything there - say, a We can only imagine the look the clerk gave him when she saw what that man had in possession under his name: a Ranger Rover Sport and a BMW X5 - two luxury (well, one of them is technically premium) SUVs worth a lot of money.Well, now imagine the look on the poor man's face who had gotten there riding the bus or walking on his own two feet. Not only did he not touch the expensive vehicles, but now he couldn't even get the allowance he came in there to obtain.Of course, an investigation was launched, and finding the culprits was not all that difficult. The two SUVs appeared to be purchased from Prestige Automobiles - a local dealer - for the combined sum of $133,000. That was happening in July 2015.In March this year, the man in case was called over at Prestige Automobiles where he was paid $2,000 and asked to sign an agreement that would forego a civil lawsuit for the use of his personal data in forging the ownership papers, The Guam Daily Post says.The dealership wasn't in this alone - it had help from Ana Kristine Absalon, a tax preparer who used the personal information of her clients to facilitate the forged papers. Once registered under the names of various Guam residents, the vehicles were then sold in China at prices many times higher than their U.S. value.Ana Kristine Absalon and Orlando P. Domingo, the sales manager at Prestige Automobiles were arrested earlier this month and face 29 charges, including identity theft, tampering with public records, forgery, and conspiracy, as well as a special allegation of crime against the community.All this considered, if you live in Guam, now would be a good time to go through your more valuable belongings and see if there's anything there - say, a Range Rover Autobiography, for example - you don't really recall buying.