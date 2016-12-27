GTI Clubsport S Tuned to 480 HP by B&B Automobiltechnik

After HGP and their delightful Audi S3
, we're pleased to bring you another 480 PS 2-liter turbo, a GTI Clubsport S by B&B Automobiltechnik.
That's a hard company name to spell, so we're not going to try again. However, the fact that B&B was also able to max out the 2.0 TSI engine is no surprise.
That engine has had a lot of versions already, but it seems every one of them can reach this level of power when fitted with new innards, such as upgraded turbos and a cold air filter.
Mods also include a high-capacity fuel pump and performance injectors to take advantage of the extra air coming into the engine. Taking inspiration from its motorsport programs, B&B installed exhaust with a sports catalytic converter reduces back pressure.
These mods don't come cheap: €12,950 including installation. The company also recommends installing an extra oil cooler for €1,298 if you plan on drawing the power for prolonged periods of time.
The tuner claims that this 480 HP
, 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) super-GTI will run the 0 to 100 km/h gauntlet in 4.5 seconds. Considering it's a front-wheel drive car, we'd love to see a video of that happening, because I don't think the LSD
cope with the equivalent of a C63 engine. They say that speed isn't everything, but we'd like to see the Nurburgring lap time of a 480 horsepower GTI.
Of course, not everybody is willing to spend Porsche money on a Golf, so B&B offers lesser tuning projects. For example, a cheaper Clubsport
model can be tuned to 360, 385 or 420 PS.
Chassis-enhancing goodies include a 30mm suspension drop that can be optionally paired with KW V3 shocks. For increased stopping power, 342mm discs work with the stock wheels. However, if you have 19-inch ones, they can upgrade to the 370mm rotors.