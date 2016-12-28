GT Silver 2017 Porsche 911 R with Yellow Accents Looks the Part

We're back in the supercar spec game to bring you the freshest 2017 Porsche 911 R to have hit the web - as more and owners are starting to enjoy their manual specials, we love feasting our eyes on these Zuffenhausen beauties.
This example of the clutch-gifted Neunelfer was snapped over in Milan, Italy and we'll have to tip our lens to Autogespot
for these pics.
The stripes adorning to the top of the 911 R have been a source of controversy ever since the supercar made its debut back in March at the Geneva Motor Show. We've even seen an R that gave up
its stripes albeit only temporarily, as the thing received a wrap.
Well, the owner of this Zuffenhausen
machine decided to bring us a softer approach, going for a gray-on-gray color scheme for the stripes - the base hue of the car is the infamous GT Silver.
Slight yellow touches were added to ensure the 911 keeps its visual character and we have to admit this is one of the sweetest Rs we've seen to date.
Ironically, while quite a lot of fans who don't have access to these cars think about choosing the 911 R and the GT3 RS, many owners of the first also have a Rennsport Neunelfer in their garage.
This is also the case here, with the driver of the R we see here also enjoying the charms of a Gelb Grun (think of this as a Paint To Sample Lime Green) GT3 RS PDK.
By now, those of you used to Instagram tales expect us to mention some of the other cars the guy drives, which is exactly what we'll do - Carrera GT
anybody?
In fact, we've added a few of the owner's Instagram photos below, with these allowing you to get a good taste of this Porscha adventure.
