GM Gives In To Trump’s Warning, Moves Pickup Axle Production to U.S. from Mexico

When you’re the President-Elect, bullying always works when it comes to your country’s manufacturing sector. As Donald J. Trump
continues to make America great again, GM decided to move pickup truck axle production from Mexico to the United States.
General Motors
confirmed today that it would invest, in the foreseeable future, $1 billion in domestic manufacturing. This bundle of cash will also create approximately 7,000 new jobs in what the U.S. national anthem dubs the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. Today’s unsurprising decision follows a larger investment ($2.9 billion) announced last year.
Following Trump’s threat of a 35 percent import tariff, the General had to throw in the towel as a token of defeat. But instead of telling it as it is, General Motors wants us to believe that it took the decision by its own accord. According to chief exec Mary Barra
, “the U.S. is our home market and we are committed to growth that is good for our employees, dealers, and suppliers and supports our continued effort to drive shareholder value.”
Be that as it may, business is business and Trump, in its own right, proved that his Twitter tantrums don’t go unheard. As a nod to the incoming administration, the company’s Mexico-based axle production will move to Michigan. Here, General Motors will manufacture what can only be described as an imperative component for the next-gen Silverado
and Sierra
.
What’s more, General Motors has confirmed that it convinced one of its suppliers to move pickup axle manufacturing to the United States
. The automaker’s Flint Assembly Plant in Michigan will open a new body shop in 2018 to support production of the Silverado and Sierra. The new building will cost $900 million to erect and equip, and spans over a 900,000-sq.ft. area.
Tallying the numbers since 2009, the year “Old GM” applied for bankruptcy
, America’s biggest automaker has invested over $21 billion in the U.S.