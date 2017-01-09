Giant Spool of Wire Goes "Final Destination" on Highway

After watching Final Destination, everyone sees a truck carrying steel pipes differently when he or she are behind one on the road. An American
driver filmed a giant spool of wire that has escaped from a truck and rolled on the highway
in front of open traffic.
Fortunately for everyone involved, nobody was injured by the massive spool of wire, which had a considerable size. If you cannot discern from the video, this is an industrial-sized roll of wire, which sits on a wooden spindle. The latter is as tall as the average human, and its weight is significant enough to injure someone if it strikes a person.
Once a spool of wire like this starts rolling, it is impossible to stop without hitting something. Fortunately, the Route 40 in Pennsylvania
did not have intense traffic on it at the time when the spool fell off the back of a truck last week.
All of the drivers that were faced with a wooden wheel that was rolling towards them were not texting, so they managed to avoid it without having their cars struck by the object.
A driver named Dave Cole managed to film a big part of the adventure of the runaway roll of wire, The Daily Mail
reports. The steel barriers on the sides of the highway managed to stop the object from moving too far ahead.
If this had happened during the summer, spring, or fall, when motorcyclists might have been riding on the said highway, things could have ended in the hospital for an unlucky rider. Fortunately, that was not the case, but this video should serve as a warning to all those involved in transporting bulky items in general. Be sure that every bit of cargo has been properly tethered in the truck
bed or on the trailer.
The incident shown in the video below and reported in this article could have ended with a tragedy, as it could have led to the death of one or multiple people. We are happy to inform that that did not happen.