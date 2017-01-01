autoevolution

General Lee Challenger Hellcat Chased by Shelby GT350 Police Car in Dutch Battle

 
1 Jan 2017, 16:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Here's a question for you - what do most Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 comparisons have in common? Well, in our book, all such adventures are simply there for entertainment purposes, as we'll have to wait for the Blue Oval to give us the new GT500 for a proper comparo.
And we've recently come across what is probably the wackiest adventure of this sort, one that sees the two muscle missiles going for a bit of a Cops & Robbers session.

We've shown you the police car-impersonating GT350 in The Netherlands before, but this time we get to see the faux law enforcement vehicle chasing a Hellcat. The Mopar machine is also into cosplay, having put on a Generall Lee attire.

Whenever we come across an adventure like the one we have here, we can't help but feel trapped, as it seems impossible to make up our mind - perhaps some of you will have an easier time deciding which role they would rather play.

It't not the fact that we're supposed to be impartial that prevents us from being able to take a decision. Instead, we're dealing with the fine details of these machines that makes it difficult to focus on anything else.

Let's take the Shelby, for instance. The VooDoo heart of the Ford seems to make this the perfect police car - even if you forget to turn on the siren, the flat-plane growl of the thing will let other driver knows they're supposed to give way.

As for the Hellcat, everybody knows a baddie's car should oversteer - how would the chases be enjoyable otherwise? And the factory-blown Challenger, with its 275-section rear tires, demonstrates amazing abilities in this department.

Speaking of which, here's a story on how the Challenger Hellcat acts as a drift car, as well as a take that saw the mega Dodge getting a hydraulic handbrake and becoming a pro sliding tool.

Regardless of which of the two you'd prefer to hoon, we're pretty sure the tire budget of the resulting adventure would have to be just as hefty as the fuel expenses, but this only makes the stunt even more of a guilty pleasure.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Dodge Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Ford muscle car
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78