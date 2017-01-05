Fully Naked 2017 Ford GT Roams the Streets of Detroit, Sounds "Like a Hypercar"

Almost two years ago today, the new Ford GT took
the world by surprise, leading a historical Ford Performance offensive at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show. Well, here we are in January 2017, with a second-gen GT roaming the streets of Detroit, turning heads like nothing else.
Wearing manufacturer plates, the example you can see in the images to your right packs one small detail that differentiates it from the other Ford GTs we've seen out in the wild so far: the thing is camo-free. It's worth noting that the '66 Heritage Edition that rocked Pebble Beach last summer (here's the story
for those who missed it) doesn't count, since it was spotted in traffic.
The velocity animal was spotted by Redditor Emulsifide
, who, as fate would have it, drives a 2011 Taurus SHO, which means the aficioando had twice the reasons to rejoice. Still, the man managed to keep his cool, as the respectable quality of the photos he took demonstrates.
It didn't take long before the man was asked to deliver an impression on the aural side of the twin-turbo V6 missile.
"It's interesting sounding. The guy was just cruising along, so it wasn't loud, but from what I was able to hear for the 10 seconds I saw it, it did sound like a more subdued version of what they've been running in Le Mans this year. Very tasteful, but not what you'd expect when you think Ford. Definitely the sound you'd expect when you think hypercar in general though,
" the Blue Oval
fan explained.
Fortunately, we should be able to meet a civilian-plate Ford GT on the street soon and that's because the first examples of the 600-plus horsepower halo cars rolled off
the production line last month. Sure, the GT is assembled in Canada by Multimatic, but you'd better have your smartphones ready.