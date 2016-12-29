Full Carbon McLaren MSO HS Goes For Another Kind of Stealth Look

With McLaren only building 25 units of the MSO HS, the exclusivity factor of the missile is just as important as its performance, so the color and material spec of the Woking
machine has constantly been in the headlines.
We're now back on the topic to show you a High Sport that might just qualify for the... Stealth CF look. To be more precise, the 666 hp (make that 688 PS) velocity tool comes with a clear carbon finish.
It's not difficult to understand the non-color choice of the owner - given the extreme aero package adorning this Mac, which seems to be taken straight from the automaker's circuit-confined efforts, the thing doesn't need striking hues to stand out.
Speaking of which, our favorite part of the MSO HS is the rear wing. Despite this appearing to be a fixed element, it can actually play the Air Brake role, as we showed
you shortly after the first examples of the supercar started hitting the road.
As for 688 HS owners, these people were glad to be part of what could be described as a gentlemen's agreement covering the spec of their supercars. To the best of our knowledge, no two HS drivers went for the same color choice, so these people don't risk ruining each other's show, whether at the traffic lights or at a Cars and Coffee event.
All the clear carbon bits visible in the images to your right have stirred our curiosity - what if such an approach would be mixed with a few color accents here and there? You know, in the spirit of eye candy that seems to be extremely popular in the supercar spec game
.
Since we're sure some of you have the same question, we've brought along an Instagram pic that delivers a respectable answer. Warning - the combo delivered in the pic might not suit all tastes.
