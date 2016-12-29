autoevolution

Full Carbon McLaren MSO HS Goes For Another Kind of Stealth Look

 
29 Dec 2016, 13:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With McLaren only building 25 units of the MSO HS, the exclusivity factor of the missile is just as important as its performance, so the color and material spec of the Woking machine has constantly been in the headlines.
We're now back on the topic to show you a High Sport that might just qualify for the... Stealth CF look. To be more precise, the 666 hp (make that 688 PS) velocity tool comes with a clear carbon finish.

It's not difficult to understand the non-color choice of the owner - given the extreme aero package adorning this Mac, which seems to be taken straight from the automaker's circuit-confined efforts, the thing doesn't need striking hues to stand out.

Speaking of which, our favorite part of the MSO HS is the rear wing. Despite this appearing to be a fixed element, it can actually play the Air Brake role, as we showed you shortly after the first examples of the supercar started hitting the road.

As for 688 HS owners, these people were glad to be part of what could be described as a gentlemen's agreement covering the spec of their supercars. To the best of our knowledge, no two HS drivers went for the same color choice, so these people don't risk ruining each other's show, whether at the traffic lights or at a Cars and Coffee event.

All the clear carbon bits visible in the images to your right have stirred our curiosity - what if such an approach would be mixed with a few color accents here and there? You know, in the spirit of eye candy that seems to be extremely popular in the supercar spec game.

Since we're sure some of you have the same question, we've brought along an Instagram pic that delivers a respectable answer. Warning - the combo delivered in the pic might not suit all tastes.


 

#15 Photo : @hjkphotography #mclaren #mso #msohs #688hs #america #usa #cargasm #cargram #car life #carporn #carsdaily #instaphoto #picoftheday #carinstagram #carsofinstagram #carswithoutlimits #supercar #supercarsdaily700 #amazingcars247 #amazing_cars #blacklist #mthrfucars #itswhitenoise #carlifestyle #supercarlifestyle #hypercar

A photo posted by MSO HS (@msohighsport) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:16am PST

McLaren MSO HS McLaren supercar carbon fiber pic of the day
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79