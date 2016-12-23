autoevolution

Fuel Economy Wars: 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Beats Toyota Prius, BMW i3, Chevrolet Bolt

 
23 Dec 2016, 8:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It has come to this: Hyundai gave Toyota a run for its money with the Ioniq, in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid flavors. Even the Ioniq Electric was rated superior to the BMW i3 and Chevrolet Bolt.
Let’s start with the regular Ioniq. For the hybrid, the EPA rated it 55 miles per gallon combined (55 mpg city and 54 highway). The Toyota Prius, meanwhile, makes do with 52 miles per gallon on the combined cycle (54 mpg city and 50 mpg highway). Prius fans, all is not lost if you remember that the Prius Eco can return 56 miles per gallon combined (58 mpg city and 53 mpg highway).

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Blue is, as you might have guessed, the plug-in hybrid variant of the South Korean model. The EPA thinks that 58 miles per gallon combined are doable, as are 57 mpg city and 59 mpg highway. Its direct competitor, the Prius Prime, cannot do better than 54 miles per gallon combined (55 mpg city and 53 mpg highway). That’s right, ladies and gents; it's 2-0 for Hyundai and, if the MPGe is of any relevance, make that 3-0.

For the Ioniq Electric, Hyundai received a magna cum laude honor from the EPA, as follows: 136 MPGe combined, 150 MPGe city, 122 MPGe highway, and a range of 124 miles. Even though one of the Ioniq Electric’s indirect rivals has a superior range, it is best to let the numbers speak for themselves:

- 2017 BMW i3 94 Ah: 118 MPGe combined, 129 MPGe city, 106 MPGe highway, 114 miles of total driving range.

- 2017 Chevrolet Bolt: 119 MPGe combined, 128 MPGe city, 110 MPGe highway, 238 miles of total driving range.

I know what you’re thinking: “How is that possible?” Well, to get a better miles per gallon equivalent rating from the EPA, an electric car needs to use as little electricity as possible. The Ioniq Electric consumes 25 kWh per 100 miles, whereas the Bolt and i3 need 28 kWh and 29 kWh, respectively.

On that note, the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq should be on your shortlist.
2017 Hyundai Ioniq fuel economy Hyundai Ioniq US Hyundai EPA Hybrid
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77