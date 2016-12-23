Fuel Economy Wars: 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Beats Toyota Prius, BMW i3, Chevrolet Bolt

It has come to this: Hyundai
gave Toyota
a run for its money with the Ioniq, in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid flavors. Even the Ioniq Electric was rated superior to the BMW i3 and Chevrolet Bolt.
Let’s start with the regular Ioniq. For the hybrid, the EPA rated it 55 miles per gallon combined (55 mpg city and 54 highway). The Toyota Prius
, meanwhile, makes do with 52 miles per gallon on the combined cycle (54 mpg city and 50 mpg highway). Prius fans, all is not lost if you remember that the Prius Eco can return 56 miles per gallon combined (58 mpg city and 53 mpg highway).
The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq
Blue is, as you might have guessed, the plug-in hybrid variant of the South Korean model. The EPA thinks that 58 miles per gallon combined are doable, as are 57 mpg city and 59 mpg highway. Its direct competitor, the Prius Prime, cannot do better than 54 miles per gallon combined (55 mpg city and 53 mpg highway). That’s right, ladies and gents; it's 2-0 for Hyundai and, if the MPGe is of any relevance, make that 3-0.
For the Ioniq Electric
, Hyundai received a magna cum laude honor from the EPA, as follows: 136 MPGe combined, 150 MPGe city, 122 MPGe highway, and a range of 124 miles. Even though one of the Ioniq Electric’s indirect rivals has a superior range, it is best to let the numbers speak for themselves:
- 2017 BMW i3 94 Ah
: 118 MPGe combined, 129 MPGe city, 106 MPGe highway, 114 miles of total driving range.
- 2017 Chevrolet Bolt
: 119 MPGe combined, 128 MPGe city, 110 MPGe highway, 238 miles of total driving range.
I know what you’re thinking: “How is that possible?”
Well, to get a better miles per gallon equivalent rating from the EPA, an electric car needs to use as little electricity as possible. The Ioniq Electric consumes 25 kWh per 100 miles, whereas the Bolt and i3 need 28 kWh and 29 kWh, respectively.
On that note, the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq should be on your shortlist.