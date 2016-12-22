Forget About Barn Finds, This DB4 Is a Forest Find Worth $475,000

There are plenty of things that could startle a man while he's having a nice stroll through the woods, but it's hard to think of any more surprising than this Aston Martin
DB4.
Considering today's TV shows, a pack of rampaging zombies wouldn't probably get our man's blood pumping as hard as this British classic, especially if he were a petrolhead. The changes for this encounter are simply impossible to calculate.
If this were happening in the United Kingdom - the place where the sports car was originally built - it would probably have seemed a lot more likely. On the other hand, with the amount of rain falling over there, it would be harder to recognize it shaped like a pile of rust.
Exactly how the Aston Martin DB4
ended up in this situation is a mystery. The car was shipped over to the U.S. over fifty years ago, but at some point in the late seventies, its owner decided to pull it over, park it next to a cabin and just leave it there for the elements to devour.
Nature proved rather kind toward the classic car, so while covered in something that appears to be moss (but isn't), the car's body is still in one piece. However, it's far from being in running order, and it's going to need a very thorough and expensive restoration.
Luckily, whoever ends up owning it will most definitely afford the process that will bring the sports car back to life. It may seem hard to believe, but the Telegraph
says that it is expected to sell for up to £385,000 ($475,000) in an auction
scheduled for January 18, next year.
That's because there were only 1,200 DB4s ever produced, which makes it very hard for anyone wanting to get their hands on one to come across somebody willing to sell. Rest assured, in a few years from now, restored and looking shinier than ever, this car will bring its new owner a hefty profit. Plus, it'll have a really nice backstory.