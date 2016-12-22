autoevolution

Forget About Barn Finds, This DB4 Is a Forest Find Worth $475,000

 
22 Dec 2016, 13:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There are plenty of things that could startle a man while he's having a nice stroll through the woods, but it's hard to think of any more surprising than this Aston Martin DB4.
Considering today's TV shows, a pack of rampaging zombies wouldn't probably get our man's blood pumping as hard as this British classic, especially if he were a petrolhead. The changes for this encounter are simply impossible to calculate.

If this were happening in the United Kingdom - the place where the sports car was originally built - it would probably have seemed a lot more likely. On the other hand, with the amount of rain falling over there, it would be harder to recognize it shaped like a pile of rust.

Exactly how the Aston Martin DB4 ended up in this situation is a mystery. The car was shipped over to the U.S. over fifty years ago, but at some point in the late seventies, its owner decided to pull it over, park it next to a cabin and just leave it there for the elements to devour.

Nature proved rather kind toward the classic car, so while covered in something that appears to be moss (but isn't), the car's body is still in one piece. However, it's far from being in running order, and it's going to need a very thorough and expensive restoration.

Luckily, whoever ends up owning it will most definitely afford the process that will bring the sports car back to life. It may seem hard to believe, but the Telegraph says that it is expected to sell for up to £385,000 ($475,000) in an auction scheduled for January 18, next year.

That's because there were only 1,200 DB4s ever produced, which makes it very hard for anyone wanting to get their hands on one to come across somebody willing to sell. Rest assured, in a few years from now, restored and looking shinier than ever, this car will bring its new owner a hefty profit. Plus, it'll have a really nice backstory.
Aston Martin DB4 find aston martin Aston Martin DB4 barn find classic
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81