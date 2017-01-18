Ford Will Recall 4,500 Kuga SUVs Sold In South Africa Over Fire Risk

The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final)

On Electric Harleys and New Generations

Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones?

Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It

The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One

Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter

Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car

How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars

Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa

How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps

How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year

Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money

Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food