Ford Wants To Upgrade 2010-2016 Vehicles With Smart OBD Plug Named SmartLink

Editor's note:

A car owner interested in a solution that involves an OBD plug with Internet connectivity should be cautious of its capabilities, as fitting something to your car that can enable/disable systems from a distance poses a security risk.The user's phone can be hacked, and so can the app that mitigates the connection between the two.If the OBD dongle can "write" information to the CAN bus, it can turn off an engine while running, unlock doors without the user's permission, and more.If it just reads information (lacks the necessary pins to write), then it is not capable to deactivate systems, but still poses a security risk because it can leak sensitive information.