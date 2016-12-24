autoevolution

Ford Turns Car Factory Into Toy Assembly Line For Santa And Charity

 
24 Dec 2016, 9:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
One of Ford’s European factories has activated its holiday spirit, and its employees have "built" toys instead of automobiles.
The move was made to help Santa have more gifts on his hands, and it was filmed in the same facility where the Blue Oval showed us that Ken Block is not the only one that can pull off a “Gymkhana.”

We are referring to Ford’s factory in Craiova, Romania, where the current Junior WRC Champion Simone Tempestini has filmed two action-packed videos with his Fiesta R5.

This time, the facility that builds Ford’s B-Max has temporarily stopped making full-sized automobiles and switched to toy cars. The Blue Oval has not lost its mind, but decided to make a video to show how it helps Santa Clause deliver gifts to children in need across the world.

Ford’s employees in Craiova became Santa’s helpers for a day, and they packaged toy cars, among other gifts, so that Mr. Claus could deliver them to orphanages, children’s hospitals, and other institutions for kids that are not as fortunate as others.

Ford’s facility in Craiova was not the only one to be a part of this plan, as the company’s UK factory has made blankets for the homeless, which will be distributed through the Crisis at Christmas program.

Furthermore, Ford employees from its production centers in Spain and Germany have also supported local charitable organizations through their work, along with company donations.

This is not the first time when Ford gets into the generous mood near Christmas, as similar projects have been applied for years at different production sites in the Blue Oval’s global network.

Evidently, Ford is not the only company that does this kind of thing during the holidays, but we have to give them credit for wrapping (pun intended) its charitable actions in a fun video.

Hopefully, actions like these will inspire others (you included) to help those in need around you through whatever means you control. Please remember that Christmas is not the only time of the year when people that are less fortunate than you are in need, so make sure you donate your old clothes to a charitable foundation every once in a while.

Ford factory Europe toys Christmas gifts Craiova
press release
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

FORD Mustang GT 5.075
2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67