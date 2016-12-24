Ford Turns Car Factory Into Toy Assembly Line For Santa And Charity

One of Ford
’s European factories has activated its holiday spirit, and its employees have "built" toys instead of automobiles.
The move was made to help Santa have more gifts
on his hands, and it was filmed in the same facility where the Blue Oval showed us that Ken Block is not the only one that can pull off a “Gymkhana.”
We are referring to Ford
’s factory in Craiova, Romania, where the current Junior WRC Champion Simone Tempestini has filmed two action-packed videos with his Fiesta R5
.
This time, the facility that builds Ford’s B-Max
has temporarily stopped making full-sized automobiles and switched to toy cars. The Blue Oval has not lost its mind, but decided to make a video to show how it helps Santa Clause deliver gifts to children in need across the world.
Ford’s employees in Craiova became Santa’s helpers for a day, and they packaged toy cars, among other gifts, so that Mr. Claus could deliver them to orphanages, children’s hospitals, and other institutions for kids that are not as fortunate as others.
Ford’s facility in Craiova was not the only one to be a part of this plan, as the company’s UK factory has made blankets for the homeless, which will be distributed through the Crisis at Christmas program.
Furthermore, Ford employees from its production centers in Spain and Germany have also supported local charitable organizations through their work, along with company donations.
This is not the first time when Ford gets into the generous mood near Christmas, as similar projects have been applied for years at different production sites in the Blue Oval’s global network.
Evidently, Ford is not the only company that does this kind of thing during the holidays, but we have to give them credit for wrapping (pun intended) its charitable actions in a fun video.
Hopefully, actions like these will inspire others (you included) to help those in need around you through whatever means you control. Please remember that Christmas is not the only time of the year when people that are less fortunate than you are in need, so make sure you donate your old clothes to a charitable foundation every once in a while.