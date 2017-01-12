Ford-Powered Avatar Roadster Revealed In Production Spec, Does 0-60 In 4 Seconds

Avatar, a sports car manufacturer from the United Kingdom
, has unveiled its first production-specification model.
It is called Avatar Roadster, and it will be exhibited at the 2017 Performance Car Show, held at the Birmingham NEC on 12-15 January 2017. The company has announced that the vehicle has been certified, and it is road-legal. It is powered by Ford
's EcoBoost, which can be had in 2.0- or 2.3-liter flavors.
The 2.0-liter model can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in four seconds, while the 2.3-liter model cuts 0.4 seconds from that time. Top speed is 145 mph for the 250 bhp entry-level Roadster, while the 350 bhp variant
can reach a scary 165 mph. Both models have a weight of 695 kg, which makes driving at well over 120 mph an experience that is not for the faint-hearted.
We have looked over the specifications, and we noticed that the Roadster 2.0 has a peak torque of 400 Nm, while the 2.3 offers 440 Nm. Both are excellent values for a turbocharged gasoline engine of this displacement, and will certainly make the owners smile in terror as they accelerate through the six gears of the transaxle gearbox. Optionally available is a paddle-shift operated seven-speed sequential from Quaife.
Avatar has tasked Marlin, its sister company, with the manufacturing process of the cars that will reach customers. Production will begin this spring, and the cheapest model starts at GBP 39,990. The company has already specified that it will not make more than 50 units, so you better get going if your heart desires one.
In spite of the fact that this is a limited-production model, it comes with an unlimited mileage three-year warranty. Furthermore, the Ford-sourced engine
can be serviced at any dealer that handles the Blue Oval brand.
Customers can order a full roll cage, a plumbed-in fire extinguisher, a foam-filled tank for maximum safety in the case of a high-speed collision on the track, and even a data logger. There’s also a kit to fit a GoPro HD camera, a rear wing, and a limited-slip differential.
All of the additions make this model even more competitive on the track in numerous championships, without hindering its street-legal character.
Without any additional cost at the time of configuration, clients can order an audio system that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, a roof, a heating system, and air conditioning. The interior comes in leather, and the screen is heated to eliminate fogging.