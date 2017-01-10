Ford Plays Cupid on Tinder, Proves Any Date Is Better with a Mustang

Being a married man, I never got to use Tinder, but even I know what a right or left swipe means. The dating app is incredibly popular, and we'd be willing to bet that much of its reputation is down to its very simple interface.





Well, if seeing what your friends were up to lately is that exciting, imagine how people feel about the possibility of finding their life partner. OK, or maybe just a hot person to spend a night with.



Dates, though, are a delicate subject, which is why you don't see too many companies associating their name with Tinder.



The idea was to select a few couples that swpied right on Tinder for a blind date and make sure they have as best a time as possible. How, you might ask. I don't know about you, but driving around in a



Ford went a little further with its meddling and also arranged for Cupid to call the people in the car after a while to "grease the wheels of the date." What it meant by that was ask potentially awkward questions just to loosen the atmosphere a little, and its plan seems to have worked. How would you have answered the "belfie" question is what we'd like to know?



All in all, it's a great effort from Ford that shows you can tackle even the most sensitive subjects as long as you find a good angle.







