Ford Plays Cupid on Tinder, Proves Any Date Is Better with a Mustang

 
10 Jan 2017
by
Being a married man, I never got to use Tinder, but even I know what a right or left swipe means. The dating app is incredibly popular, and we'd be willing to bet that much of its reputation is down to its very simple interface.
They say the modern man suffers from a few social network-related syndromes, such as the refresh syndrome (where you constantly hit the refresh button to see what's new on Facebook) or the scroll syndrome (where, also on Facebook, you scroll down just one more story and then go to bed, except you then scroll down for another 30 minutes).

Well, if seeing what your friends were up to lately is that exciting, imagine how people feel about the possibility of finding their life partner. OK, or maybe just a hot person to spend a night with.

Dates, though, are a delicate subject, which is why you don't see too many companies associating their name with Tinder. Ford, however, found a very good way of doing it, and was kind enough to film the result.

The idea was to select a few couples that swpied right on Tinder for a blind date and make sure they have as best a time as possible. How, you might ask. I don't know about you, but driving around in a Ford Mustang instead of the usual coffee/drink in a pub sounds like a good place to start.

Ford went a little further with its meddling and also arranged for Cupid to call the people in the car after a while to "grease the wheels of the date." What it meant by that was ask potentially awkward questions just to loosen the atmosphere a little, and its plan seems to have worked. How would you have answered the "belfie" question is what we'd like to know?

All in all, it's a great effort from Ford that shows you can tackle even the most sensitive subjects as long as you find a good angle.



