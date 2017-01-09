autoevolution

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Police Car Rendering Gets Close To the Real Deal

 
9 Jan 2017, 17:06 UTC ·
by
Police vehicle pools receive constant upgrades these days and it seems civilians are happy to add some fictional law enforcement machines to the list. For now, we want to focus on a virtual effort, which comes in the form of the rendering you see here.
This Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R has been given the complete long-arm-of-the-law treatment, from the roof-mounted light bar and the lights hidden inside the front grille, to the push bumper adorning the nose of the muscle car.

The track destination of the flat-plane crank pony hasn't been forgotten, as the red tow element up front shows.

The pixel play comes from HPF Design, a label whose renderings we've featured in the past, when we were treated with virtual contraptions that were just as crazy.

"Haven't been able to post for a little, New years and with work being busy, but here's something that I came up with. Something quick and rather controversial if you ask me, usually they're known as crowd killer!" the digital artist behind the label said about the manipulation.

As we explained in the title above, the world has already been gifted with a GT350 police car. Nevertheless, this isn't an "R", not is it an actual law enforcement vehicle.

Instead, we're dealing with a clone coming from the Netherlands. This follows the usual scheme that sees US police car being replicated using wraps for civilian vehicles that are driven on the other side of the pond. And while the second skin job might be legal, the red and blue lights present on the said GT350 are guaranteed to cause legal trouble.

Even so, the Blue Oval machine was used for YouTube-shaking stunts, such as the clip that saw it "chasing" a Dodge Challenger Hellcat wearing a General Lee attire - here's the adventure in case you missed it.
