Ford GT Prototype CP-1 Up For Grabs

It’s been almost two years since Ford presented the all-new GT
at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, but customers have yet to receive their cars. In retrospect, the Blue Oval treated its patrons much better when the first-generation model was all the rage.
Produced for the 2005 and 2006 model years, GT production tallied no more than 4,038 units. The Ford GT
we talk about today, though, is different from most other GTs, chiefly because it’s a prototype limited to 5 mph. Bearer of VIN 0004, this black-painted supercar is the first fully running prototype.
The three prototypes built before CP-1 couldn't move under their own steam. After all, Ford made them only for promotional purposes. CP-1, however, is the real deal. Set to cross the auction block in January, it’s hard to put an estimate of what is, at heart, the genesis of the road-going Ford GT
.
Consignor Russo and Steele
highlights a few of the quirks the CP-1 prides itself on. Other than the electronic governor that limits the car to 5 mph, the airbags come from an S-197 Mustang, whereas the steering column is from an unassuming Windstar van. Differences over the real deal continue with the GT40-inspired silver trim rings on the seats and the all-aluminum headliner.
The exhaust system, on the other hand, integrates a sniffer pipe designed to determine engine emissions. On the right quarter-panel, you’ll notice a couple of quick-release valves. Their purpose is to allow quick changes of fuel grades. Oh, and another thing: the rear clamshell that covers the engine compartment is made from carbon fiber, not aluminum. If FoMoCo
went forward with carbon fiber, that part would’ve cost the automaker $45,000 to make.
Last, but not least, Ford GT Prototype CP-1 is a rolling display of signatures from men that range from Bill Ford to designer Camillo Pardo, the iconic Carroll Shelby
, and chief engineer Fred Goodnow. Having said that, this mid-engined bruiser from the Noughties has the makings of a future classic.