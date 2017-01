Ford F-150 Hybrid Will Pack 110-Volt Generator, No EV Pure-Electric Driving Mode

HP

Whereas the Lexus LS 500h has an “EV Mode” button, the F-150 Hybrid will not have such a thing. When the Ford CTO was asked if the truck will be able to drive on its own on electricity alone, Nair said no. Here’s the transcript:Emme Hall of CNET Roadshow: “Will that truck [ F-150 Hybrid ] be able to drive on its own on electric power alone?”Raj Nair: “No, it’s a regular hybrid as well,” he said, referring to the 2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid . “So it’s mated to a gas engine; but again, it’s all about what are customers are looking for. In a truck, they’re looking for capability. So we’re talking about a hybrid that can tow, and also serve as a mobile generator on a work site.”The 110-volt generator sure sounds like a winner. As for the lack of an EV mode, well, what did you expect? Propelling a vehicle as heavy as a full-size workhorse on electricity alone equals little pure-electric range. Another reason why EV mode is not doable for the F-150 Hybrid is that the electric motors would be heavily overworked, which is a big no-no for reliability.Can you think of a high-performance hybrid that can’t run in pure-electric mode, even if owners are asking for such a feature? Yes, it’s the LaFerrari , the Prancing Horse’s answer to two other hybrid hypercars of the same caliber: the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder. In contrast to the Fezza, the Macca and Porker allow the driver to use the car as an EV, albeit for short distances.On a tangent, General Motors introduced the eAssist mild-hybrid system for the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. Essentially a 24-cell 0.45 kWh lithium-ion battery connected to a 13electric motor, the Silverado and Sierra with eAssist are rated 18 mpg city. That’s 2 mpg better over the equivalent model with the 5.3-liter V8 and 8-speed automatic tranny.