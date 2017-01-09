Ford Confirms New Ranger and New Bronco for 2019 and 2020

It’s finally happening! Years of speculation have convinced Ford
to tell it just as it is: the Bronco and Ranger are coming back.
The last time a Bronco rolled off the assembly line, the year was 1996. As for the Ranger, that’s not the case because production is still going on strong. The only problem, however, is that the Ranger is not available in the U.S.
Speaking at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, Joe Hinrichs said that Ford heard its
customers "loud and clear.”
What FoMoCo’s president of The Americas actually wanted to say is that the next-generation “Ranger is for truck buyers who want an affordable, functional, rugged, and maneuverable pickup that’s Built Ford Tough.”
The Bronco, meanwhile, will be a mid-size 4x4 SUV
.
2019 Ford Ranger production is set to start in 2019 in Michigan, whereas the 2020 Ford Bronco is coming in 2020. The latter is just one of five “all-new global utilities”
slated to enter production by the end of the decade. The all-new Bronco will be assembled in Wayne, Michigan, on the same line with the 2019 Ranger. What that means to me is that the two will share their bones.
Think about it. Mid-size truck, mid-size SUV, both designed to be as utilitarian as possible off the beaten path. Now think about this possibility from this perspective as well: the Ranger
and Everest
the Ford Motor Company sells in Australia share their platforms, engines, transmissions, and dashboard.
It’s a given there’s a gasoline engine in the offing for the 2019 Ranger and 2020 Bronco, be it a naturally aspirated unit or an EcoBoost. Bear in mind, however, that a turbo diesel could also make the cut. Ford already has such an engine available in the form of the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel
.