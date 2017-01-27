Ford Attempted To Resist Mustang Crash Test, ANCAP Says

This week, the Ford Mustang received a two-star result at the EuroNCAP
safety analysis, but the Australians at ANCAP say that they expected it to happen.
The ANCAP, or Australasian New Car Assessment Program, accuses Ford of potentially being aware of the fact that the pony car would get a bad score in NCAP examination. The independent organization claims that the Blue Oval attempted to postpone the Mustang
’s test until the MY2018 models were to be launched.
As Car Advice
notes, representatives of the American brand told them the Mustang had recorded a massive sales success on the market, with 6,208 units sold in 2016 alone, which worked against the pony car.
According to the representatives of the brand, most low-volume sports cars would not be inquired by any NCAP organization, but that changed with its popularity.
It is worth noting that the Blue Oval's sports car obtained a five-star rating in the NHTSA probing, which is the closest NCAP equivalent in the USA, but with different examination criteria. The IIHS’s stricter rules awarded it a “Good” rating, but the impact speed in some of those experiments is lower than NCAP’s, and the trial procedure has more requirements for EuroNCAP
/ANCAP.
The representatives of ANCAP told Car Advice that they were expecting a better result from a newly-designed vehicle, and that the long waiting list for the only Ford without the Blue Oval badge prevented them from making an anonymous purchase.
The other two methods utilized for sourcing vehicles for crash examination purposes - paid by the manufacturer, or costs shared with the manufacturer, did not happen.
The crash probing organization has been particularly interested in the Mustang because it was the highest-selling untested vehicle that was on the market, which was unacceptable to them. That is why ANCAP insisted that its European equivalent performed a crashworthiness
test on the Blue Oval
’s pony car.
This test marked the first coordinated release between the two organizations, and the Australians pledged to adopt the full EuroNCAP criteria from January 1, 2018, which will enhance their partnership.