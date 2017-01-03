Ford Announces New Electric SUV, Hybrid F-150 and Mustang, Cancels Mexican Plant

Ford is kicking off the year with a massive announcement that lays out the Blue Oval's green motoring plans spreading into the next decade. The carmaker talks about 7 of the 13 EV and hybrid models it is aiming to introduce in the next five years, with the news ranging from a (drum rolls) hybrid Mustang to an autonomous vehicle.

The Blue Oval thus manages to deliver enough news to keep us busy until the 2017 Detroit Motor Show takes over the global automotive scene next week. EV customers will be gifted with an, which will offer a driving range of 300 miles, coming as a global vehicle, but the company didn't offer any other details on the newcomer.The Fordthat will also work as a mobile generator. Destined for North America and the Middle East, the greener pickup truck is scheduled to land by 2020. Interestingly, the carmaker had announced it would introduce a diesel-animated F-150 in 2019.The company's North American market plans will see the Mustang receiving a gas-electric version. Scheduled to debut in 2020, thewill "deliver V8 power and even more low-end torque," which should mean a turbocharged V6 aided by electric muscle.Moving into the autonomous vehicle area of the industry, Ford is planning adestined for commercial ride sharing or ride hailing services. Using hybrid propulsion, the vehicle could spread to other markets if it proves successful.The Old Continent hasn't been overlooked, with Ford being determined to deliver ain 2019. It's worth noting that the automaker's gas-electric workhorses will provide serious emission reductions, since Ford explained its global utility range would mix electric motors with downsized EcoBoost engines, not naturally aspirated units.The five green models mention above will be built at the company's Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, where the company is set to invest $700 million over the next four years. A new Manufacturing Innovation Center will be built, thus creating 700 new jobs.At the same time, Ford is canceling the plans to build a $1.6 billion site in Mexico, for building the Focus and Fusion. It's worth noting the policy switch come after President-elect Donald Trump criticized the Blue Oval's plans to make investments across the border. Instead of coming up with a new production side, Ford is planing to increase the Focus production capacity of its Mexican plant in Hermosillo.Ford's Chicago operations are also included in the announcement, as the company plans to introduce two new pursuit-rated hybrids. While just one of them will be built in the city, both will receive their law-enforcement hardware at the company's Chicago-based police modification center.The Blue Oval thus manages to deliver enough news to keep us busy until the 2017 Detroit Motor Show takes over the global automotive scene next week.