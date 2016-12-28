Fog Leads To Multi-Vehicle Crash On British Highway, Up To 20 Cars Involved

autoevolution

Adverse weather conditions should mean slowing down for any driver, but some proceed regardless.
Unfortunately, situations where people ignore common sense and continue to drive at speed despite the fact that they cannot see reasonably far ahead lead to massive accidents, and these are entirely avoidable if you ask us.

This was the case of a pile-up on the British highway A40 today, which had about 20 cars involved in four separate collisions that started because some vehicles lost control, and then got hit by others.

A crash in one day on a highway is not news, but when four accidents happen in the same area, on the same road, they become a story. The said accidents took place on a mile-and-a-half-stretch (2,4 km) of the A40 highway, between B4047 and A415.

Approximately 15 people were treated for their injuries at the scene, while one person had to be taken to the hospital because of this accident.

According to witness reports, thick fog blocked the view, and the road had ice on enough sections to cause some drivers to lose control and skid. Cars were not visible from a “few hundred meters” distance, which meant that the speed that was supposed to be allowed on a highway was too high for traffic conditions.

According to a truck driver named Ben Starkey, the accidents occurred around 08:30 GMT. The only person that died in these four accidents was an unnamed woman who was hit by another car when she stepped outside her vehicle.

We must note that staying in your car in a situation like this is equally dangerous, so use prudence if you find yourself in a multi-vehicle pile-up.

The BBC noted that the emergency services performed CPR on the victim, but the impact was too severe to leave a chance of survival. This accident should be a lesson to all drivers to slow down on the highway when fog is present, and always adapt their speed to how far away they can see the road ahead.


