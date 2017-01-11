First Video of the 2.4 Seconds 0-60 MPH Model S P100D with Ludicrous+ Is Here

autoevolution
Earlier this year, Tesla introduced the Model S P100D, the range topper of the luxury electric sedan that that could cover the zero to 60 miles per hour sprint in just 2.5 seconds.
That kind of performance was what gave the P100D the unofficial title of the world's fastest accelerating street-legal, production car, something that almost seems ridiculous considering the Model S can seat seven people and comes with a considerable weight.

It also comes with two electric motors combining for a total output of approximately 745 hp helped by an all-wheel-drive system, intelligent software controlling the power that gets to each wheel and, of course, the famous oomph electric cars get from zero rpm.

But why stop here if you can do more? Elon Musk announced the P100D was going to get a mild performance bump with a subsequent update, and for 1,000 lucky owners, that moment has come. A limited number of people driving a top-of-the-line Model S received the over-the-wire update on Monday, so hurried up to deliver the videos to showcase their vehicle's new ability.

The acceleration bump was referred to by Musk as "Ludicrous+," and it is claimed to give the vehicle an extra 35 horsepower (for a total of 780) and also cut 0.1 seconds off its benchmark acceleration run.

That means the world's quickest car has just become quicker, with only Faraday Future's FF 91 claiming to beat the time, but since it's just a prototype at the time, it's not worth mentioning here yet. Besides, it brags with a 2.39 seconds time, which is suspiciously close to Tesla's, and yet that little bit faster.

The upgrade is hidden behind a so-called Easter Egg, but one that's pretty easy to activate. You just have to keep the Ludicrous button on the settings page for five seconds, and after the warp effect is displayed, a popup message asking whether you want to push the limits and informing this might cause accelerated wear to the car's components will show.

Assuming you don't press the "No, I want my Mommy" button (totally real), you can consider your vehicle upgraded. Now, it's off to a clear strip of asphalt that's not a public road to test the new feature.

Luckily for all of us plebs who don't own a P100D, Brooks from DragTimes was kind enough to bother, and he also made a video about it. You can watch the full clip below, but just to give you the highlights, he managed one single run which was recorded at 2.465 seconds. That's 0.065 seconds more than advertised, but we're sure somebody will eventually get the right time. Not that 2.465 is that bad.

