2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

First Motorcycle Sidecars Meet Up In Texas Hill Country Starts This March

 
19 Jan 2017, 12:59 UTC
by
If you own a motorcycle and a sidecar, you are invited to the inaugural Sidecar Soiree event in the Texas Hill Country where you will meet up with fellow “Sidehacktivists” to plan new rides, listen to good music, have a taste of great food and take part in the special sidecar skills challenge.
The first edition of the meeting kicks off on March 31st, and it ends the next day on April 1st. It doesn’t matter if your rig is oldschool or you own a new adventure bike with a special new hack; the event is designed to be a riders meeting reunited by the same passion.

Among the activities is included a visit to the town of Luchenbach and the opportunity to see the massive granite dome known as the Enchanted Rock. The event will be hosted out of the Hangar Hotel located on the Gillespie County Airport grounds.

The hotel features rooms with king-size beds, a 50’s style diner, a wood, and granite lined Officers Club and directly looks over the airport tarmac. If you’re budget is restricted, there’s no need to panic as numerous cheaper campgrounds, cabins, and hotels are located in the area.

The $75 registration also includes a rolling portrait by nationally known photographer and event co-host Sara Liberte, along with all non-ticketed activities, dinner on Saturday night, and a T-shirt or hat. You can come with a guest, but you have to add $50 more.

American Motorcyclist Association Hall of Fame inductee Larry Coleman, a national sidecar racing champion, land speed racer and overall motorcycle industry hero, will be on hand as the Grand Marshall. His encyclopedic knowledge of sidecar set-up, racing and riding tips will be available to participants.

Future Sidecar Soiree events are planned and will be announced at the inaugural event.
