autoevolution

First-Ever All-Women Motorcycle Tour in Cuba Now Half Full

 
5 Jan 2017, 13:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The female rider community has another reason to be joyful this year as one of the few all-women motorcycle tours is offering the first Cuba road trip. If you want to go, you better hurry up with the deposit because it’s already half full.
Women’s Motorcycle Tours and MotoDiscovery have announced that the places in the first-ever all women’s motorcycle tour of Cuba are getting claimed fast. Following to start on March 18th, 2017, the nine-day trip has a full schedule of People-to-People (P2P) exchanges created to inform, educate, and promote interactions with Cubans and their culture.

“Cuba has been calling me since was very young,” Women’s Motorcycle Tours event organizer Alisa Clickenger said. “Enchanted with the forbidden country so close and yet so far away, I’ve longed to visit her most of my life. In light of the recent shifts in the US and Cuban governments, I am extremely pleased with our timing. I don’t think there will be a better time to go. We definitely need to visit now.”

Although MotoDiscovery has been organizing international tours since 1981, Cuba was added to the list only recently after it gained the prestigious license from the US Treasury Department in 2012.

“There is no better way to engage the people of Cuba than by traveling on two wheels,” said MotoDiscovery founder Skip Mascorro. “Riding through the Cuban countryside, stopping in rural villages, tobacco farms, music and art schools proves a truly enriching and rewarding experience. “

The nine-day, eight-night tour focuses on the highlights to the east of Havana with stops that will have the participants enjoying lush tropics, beautiful mountains, and the blue waters and white sand beaches of both the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. Riding will be done on paved roads with little traffic on a motorcycle of choice.

The standard package starts at $6,879 and will put you in the saddle of a Suzuki 650 V-strom by default. You can head over to MotoDiscovery’s page here to submit your application.
Cuba bike life road trip adventure Suzuki motorcycles
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78