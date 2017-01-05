First-Ever All-Women Motorcycle Tour in Cuba Now Half Full

The female rider community has another reason to be joyful this year as one of the few all-women motorcycle tours
is offering the first Cuba road trip. If you want to go, you better hurry up with the deposit because it’s already half full.
Women’s Motorcycle Tours and MotoDiscovery have announced that the places in the first-ever all women’s motorcycle tour of Cuba are getting claimed fast. Following to start on March 18th, 2017, the nine-day trip has a full schedule of People-to-People (P2P) exchanges created to inform, educate, and promote interactions with Cubans and their culture.
“Cuba has been calling me since was very young,”
Women’s Motorcycle Tours event organizer Alisa Clickenger said. “Enchanted with the forbidden country so close and yet so far away, I’ve longed to visit her most of my life. In light of the recent shifts in the US and Cuban governments, I am extremely pleased with our timing. I don’t think there will be a better time to go. We definitely need to visit now.”
Although MotoDiscovery has been organizing international tours since 1981, Cuba was added to the list only recently after it gained the prestigious license from the US Treasury Department in 2012.
“There is no better way to engage the people of Cuba than by traveling on two wheels,”
said MotoDiscovery founder Skip Mascorro. “Riding through the Cuban countryside, stopping in rural villages, tobacco farms, music and art schools proves a truly enriching and rewarding experience. “
The nine-day, eight-night tour focuses on the highlights to the east of Havana with stops that will have the participants enjoying lush tropics, beautiful mountains, and the blue waters and white sand beaches of both the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. Riding will be done on paved roads with little traffic on a motorcycle of choice.
The standard package starts at $6,879 and will put you in the saddle of a Suzuki 650 V-strom
by default. You can head over to MotoDiscovery’s page here
to submit your application.