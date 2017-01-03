autoevolution

Final Faraday Future Teaser Speaks of Connectivity, Shows on-Board Tech

 
3 Jan 2017
If you go to FF.com right now, you will be greeted by a counter that shows just a few hours left. That's the time separating us from the company's big unveiling at this year's CES.
For the past month - even though it feels like it was longer - Faraday Future has been releasing teaser after teaser hoping to build up the excitement ahead of the official presentation of its first production vehicle. For those interested in electric vehicles, having another important player on the market is big news, but FF's efforts have been marred by a few backstage stories.

While the team has plenty of tried and tested talents - a lot of whom came from Tesla, so they know a thing or two about building a more than decent electric vehicle - the financial situation of the Californian company came into question late last fall.

It was no secret Faraday Future was largely financed by Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting, the man behind the LeEco brand and its upcoming electric sedan, the LeSee. After news of FF falling behind on its bills for the contractor building the $1 billion factory in Nevada broke out, the situation was all but confirmed by a Jia Yueting statement saying the mother-company was short on cash.

However, Faraday Future insists everything is on course and going to plan, but you do get the feeling that it all hangs on the success of this unveiling now. From what we've seen so far, the vehicle seems to tick all the right boxes, with the biggest question remaining whether FF will gather the capital to go ahead and build it.

After seeing its overall shape, its innovative exterior details, and its impressive performance, Faraday Future is now giving us a further glimpse at the interior. In what should be the final teaser, the car's connectivity capability is shown using Tron-like graphics.

The images are sketchy, but we do get to see a large, vertical screen in the center of the console similar to those found in Tesla's Models S and X, as well as a digital instrument cluster - not that we were expecting analog dials. There also appears to be slightly smaller display facing the front passenger, a feat that would make the FF vehicle quite unique.

More intriguing are the two controllers on the steering wheel, which might suggest Faraday Future plans to offer a new driver interface than the buttons we've seen so far. Whatever the case, it's worth bearing in mind that while the car to be shown at CES is close to production, it is still a prototype. One that we'll get to see in full in just a little over 14 hours.

