Final 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor To Be Auctioned Off For Charity

Tonight, at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Ford
will part ways with the last unit of the F-150 Raptor assigned for the 2017 model year. Even though Ford hasn’t published any photographs of it, we’re told that it’s a one-of-one job.
The uniqueness of the final 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
lies in its color. As it happens, the winning bidder of the off-road truck will get to choose any exterior paint finish he wants, but only as long as it’s unique. In other words, the owner will have to steer away from the paint list in the brochure.
As a brief refresher, mere mortals like you and me can get the F-150 Raptor in seven exterior hues. Only Ruby Red
demands an extra $395 on top of the pickup’s retail price. The remaining colors (Magnetic, Lightning Blue, Ingot Silver, Avalanche, Oxford White, Shadow Black) don’t cost a thing.
Both Barrett-Jackson
and the Ford Motor Company fail to detail what sort of F-150 Raptor it is: the SuperCab or the SuperCrew. It’s quite a bit of a pricing difference between the two, if I’m to be brutally honest: $48,860 vs. $51,845. And despite that, you still have to pony up $500 if you want the Torsen diff.
With a little bit of patience, you can play with the F-150 Raptor’s configurator
until you hit $73,000. That’s pretty ridiculous when you think that the F-450 King Ranch is $72,655, but then again, it’s also a fully-loaded F-150 Raptor. While on the subject of mind-boggling sums, it should be noted that the last VIN produced for 2017 is offered at no reserve. Sky’s the limit, basically.
On the upside, all proceeds from the sale will go to the JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. “Last year, we joined Ford to auction a one-of-a-kind Focus RS at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, and we are thrilled to come together again as Ford introduces the new Raptor,”
said Derek Rapp, JDRF's president and chief executive officer.