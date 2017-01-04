autoevolution

Fiat 8V Supersonic Packs Ghia Styling, 2.0-liter V8

 
4 Jan 2017, 10:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In the olden days when Fiat was a more prolific automaker than it is today, the Italian brand used to make genuine sports cars. One of the most acclaimed efforts from Fiat is the bewitching 8V, a line of models manufactured in very limited numbers in the early ‘50s.
Despite the fact production ended in 1954 after 114 examples were made, the Fiat Otto Vu continued to dominate the Italian 2.0-liter GT championship until 1959. The 70-degree V8 that displaces only 1,996 cm3 was a marvel for its time, pushing the car to 190 km/h (118 mph) thanks to 105 horsepower.

Similarly wonderful is the way the Fiat 8V looks. From Vignale to Zagato, many coachbuilders dressed the Otto V8 to look as neat as possible. The pick of the bunch is Ghia’s interpretation of the darn thing. Dubbed 8V Supersonic, Carrozzeria Ghia bodied only eight such vehicles from the house of Fiat. As fate would have it, though, Ghia is now the in-house design studio and a name Ford uses for its top trim level in cars as mundane as the Fiesta.

The 8V Supersonic, however, is a proper Ghia, the kind of vehicle that’s as nice to look at as a carefully tended garden. Or a Victoria's Secret catalog, for that matter. Regarding the pictured Otto Vu, RM Sotheby’s will try to sell this jet age-inspired marvel at Amelia Island 2017, the kind of event where rare metal such as this fellow here is sold for huge bundles of dollar bills.

RM Sotheby’s experts have yet to put an estimate on this metallic teal-painted example of the breed, but bear in mind that an 8V in Supersonic attire is valued at $1.8 million in this day and age. The Supersonic features dual Weber carburetors, which ramp up the output from 105 to 110 ponies.

Somewhat rare for that particular epoch, the 8V Supersonic is gifted with four-wheel independent suspension of the wishbone variety, complete with coil springs and shock absorbers. The interior isn’t too shabby either, but then again, the pièce de résistance is the car's side profile. I mean, look at it!
Fiat 8V Ghia Fiat sports car retro auction otto vu
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our FIAT Testdrives:

2016 Fiat 500X64
2015 Fiat 500C Abarth63
Abarth 695 Edizione Maserati78
Abarth 50062
FIAT Bravo 59