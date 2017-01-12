autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Fiat 124 Spider Named European Gay Car of the Year 2017

 
12 Jan 2017, 8:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ledorga, the organizers of the European Gay Car of the Year since 2005, have announced the winner of this year’s award.
We are referring to the 2017 European Gay Car of the Year, which was won by the Fiat 124 Spider. The distinction was given following a voting process that took place between 15 November and 15 December 2016, and each member of the Ledorga community had one vote to cast. Unlike other competitions of this type, the prize is not given by a jury of journalists or celebrities, but by a community of automotive enthusiasts.

Another different thing about this distinction is that the runner-up and the other models that were proposed in the competition are not even mentioned in the press release.

We would also like to note that the organizers of this contest should disclose how many people voted in the event, and if anyone drove the cars that were nominated, or if they were chosen for their looks.

From one point of view, they are right to do so, because nobody cares who took second place, but it would be helpful to know how many votes did the winner receive. After all, those that lost might want to know how far were they from becoming the European Gay Car of the Year.

Last year’s winner was the Mazda MX-5, which is funny because it is the platform sibling of the Fiat 124 Spider. Back in 2015, Ford Mustang was named the European Gay Car of the Year, after it took the title from the Citroen DS3 Cabrio.

It is important to note that eight out of the 12 distinctions of this kind were conferred to convertible models, which means that a car must be pretty special to get the big prize if it does not have a convertible top.

The most expensive car ever to win the European Gay Car of the Year was the Aston Martin DB9 Volante, which won in 2006. Meanwhile, the most affordable automobile to win the prize, and also not a cabriolet, was the Fiat 500, which won in 2008.

It was followed by the Alfa Romeo MiTo in 2009. The only four-door model to be awarded this distinction was the Citroen DS4, which won in 2012.
Fiat 124 Spider 124 Spider Car of the Year Roadster award Fiat Europe
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our FIAT Testdrives:

2016 Fiat 500X64
2015 Fiat 500C Abarth63
Abarth 695 Edizione Maserati78
Abarth 50062
FIAT Bravo 59