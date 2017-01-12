Fiat 124 Spider Named European Gay Car of the Year 2017

Ledorga, the organizers of the European Gay Car of the Year since 2005, have announced the winner of this year’s award.





Another different thing about this distinction is that the runner-up and the other models that were proposed in the competition are not even mentioned in the press release.



We would also like to note that the organizers of this contest should disclose how many people voted in the event, and if anyone drove the cars that were nominated, or if they were chosen for their looks.



From one point of view, they are right to do so, because nobody cares who took second place, but it would be helpful to know how many votes did the winner receive. After all, those that lost might want to know how far were they from becoming the European Gay Car of the Year.



Last year’s winner was the



It is important to note that eight out of the 12 distinctions of this kind were conferred to convertible models, which means that a car must be pretty special to get the big prize if it does not have a convertible top.



The most expensive car ever to win the European Gay Car of the Year was the Aston Martin DB9 Volante, which won in 2006. Meanwhile, the most affordable automobile to win the prize, and also not a cabriolet, was the Fiat 500, which won in 2008.



It was followed by the Alfa Romeo MiTo in 2009. The only four-door model to be awarded this distinction was the Citroen DS4, which won in 2012. We are referring to the 2017 European Gay Car of the Year, which was won by the Fiat 124 Spider . The distinction was given following a voting process that took place between 15 November and 15 December 2016, and each member of the Ledorga community had one vote to cast. Unlike other competitions of this type, the prize is not given by a jury of journalists or celebrities, but by a community of automotive enthusiasts.Another different thing about this distinction is that the runner-up and the other models that were proposed in the competition are not even mentioned in the press release.We would also like to note that the organizers of this contest should disclose how many people voted in the event, and if anyone drove the cars that were nominated, or if they were chosen for their looks.From one point of view, they are right to do so, because nobody cares who took second place, but it would be helpful to know how many votes did the winner receive. After all, those that lost might want to know how far were they from becoming the European Gay Car of the Year.Last year’s winner was the Mazda MX-5 , which is funny because it is the platform sibling of the Fiat 124 Spider . Back in 2015, Ford Mustang was named the European Gay Car of the Year, after it took the title from the Citroen DS3 Cabrio.It is important to note that eight out of the 12 distinctions of this kind were conferred to convertible models, which means that a car must be pretty special to get the big prize if it does not have a convertible top.The most expensive car ever to win the European Gay Car of the Year was the Aston Martin DB9 Volante, which won in 2006. Meanwhile, the most affordable automobile to win the prize, and also not a cabriolet, was the Fiat 500, which won in 2008.It was followed by the Alfa Romeo MiTo in 2009. The only four-door model to be awarded this distinction was the Citroen DS4, which won in 2012.