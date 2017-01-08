Ferrari FF Gets a Ski Box In Utah, Stuns Salt Lake City Traffic

Sacrilege. This is a word the Prancing Horse that got trampled by the Prancing Horse back in 2011, when Ferrari introduced the FF
. The four-seater, four-wheel-drive Fezza remains one of the most practical Grand Tourers out there and it seems a US owner decided to take this side of his FF even further.
As you can see in the images to your right, the Utah driver of the FF had a ski box installed on his Maranello machine, with the GT having been spotted by Redditor RockyVplusRockyII
in Salt Lake City.
Zoom in on the roof accessory and you'll notice this has a slight forward tint, which may have an aerodynamic role - Enzo once said aerodynamics are for those who can't build engines
, remember?
Speaking of the aero bits, this Ferrari works as one giant opinion splitter and the yellow details smiling at us from inside the rims of the 660 hp machine only add to this effect. In our book, the small mods added to the car not only boost its usability, but also help the FF stay fresh. And now that the model has been replaced by the GTC4Lusso
, such a bonus is always welcome.
The way in which the box is attached to the FF is as spectacular as the sky-hauling job itself and we have to explain we're dealing with custom rear mounts and a set of suction cups supplied by Sea Sucker.
Oh, and by the way, the adventure was handled by Salt Lake City-based Lyfe Motorsport, while a cool wrap job ensured the box matches the hue of the car.
The crew who put the whole thing together explained Jon Olsson
's supercar-adorning ski boxes served as an inspiration for the project, but we have to admit the FF take takes the stunt to a whole new level.