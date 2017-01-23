autoevolution

Ferrari F40 Previously Owned By Eric Clapton Could Be Yours for GBP 925,000

 
23 Jan 2017, 9:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Layla, Cocaine, Tears In Heaven, Wonderful Tonight. Make no mistake about it, Eric Clapton definitely sure knows what a good song is made of. Other than music, the 71-year-old English songwriter also knows his way around cars. Here’s a case in point: 1991 Ferrari F40 finished in Rosso Corsa.
Recently subjected to a paint correction detail, the ex-Eric Clapton Ferrari F40 is now offered for sale. GVE London wants £925,000 for it, which is not much considering the vehicle’s famous first owner and the F40’s status in the automotive world. Oh, and another thing: the 26-year-old F40 pictured above shows just 6,761 miles on the clock.

“You know what really grinds my gears about the F40? Its spartan interior,” some may think. However, that remark is off the mark. “Focused” would be a better term for a damn good reason: if it doesn’t make the car launch harder, go faster or carve corners better, than that particular feature doesn’t have a place in the Ferrari F40. Hence the wind-down windows and lack of a glove box and door panels.

On the upside, the F40 does come with air conditioning. Clapton’s car is sold together with the original tool kit, an extensive service and MOT history, as well as the owner’s manual. This being a European-spec car, the rubber fuel cells were replaced in 2008 by the former owner. The U.S.-spec model is equipped with the more durable aluminum tanks, which don’t need replacing every 10 years or so.

Like all 1,311 units manufactured in total, the beating heart of this F40 is a 2,936 cc F120A twin-turbo V8. When it was new, the force-fed engine was rated 478 PS (471 hp) at the crank, and it was matched exclusively with a gated manual.

Couple those numbers with a weight of 1,369 kg (3,018 lbs) and you get pretty interesting performance figures, including a top speed of 324 km/h (201 mph). But beyond the fact this is the first production car to break the 200 mph barrier, the F40 is a true driver’s car.



Ferrari F40 Eric Clapton Ferrari supercar v8 for sale
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85