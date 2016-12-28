autoevolution

Ferrari F12 TdF vs. Lamborghini Aventador SV Sound Battle Is a V12 War Cry

 
28 Dec 2016, 16:04 UTC ·
by
The idea of the Ferrari F12 and the Lamborghini Aventador being direct competitors has always been a bit amusing, since the two V12 speed demons deliver thrills in totally different manners. Come to think of it, their spiced up versions, namely the F12 Tour de France and the Aventador Superveloce are a tad closer than the "base" models.
This comes especially thanks to the sharpening process of the Raging Bull - here we are, talking about the sub-7 Nurburgring time of the Aventador SV again.

And with both Italian temptresses being animated by atmospheric V12 units, the aural side of the confrontation between the the TdF and the SV is just as enticing as their stopwatch performance.

The clip below allows you to choose sides, offering respectable samples of both machines' voices, even though the video doesn't show the velocity animals going head-to-head.

The decibel battle seen here is about to get more intense next year, albeit thanks to the "standard" incarnations of these supercars, if we may call them so.

We'll start with the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S, which we've already met online. The new exhaust tip layout, as well as the 740 hp bump mean we should see at least a small change in the tone of the S-branded model, which we'll get to meet in the Spring.

As for the Ferrari F12berlinetta, we're still in the spyshot phase, having shown you the fully-camouflaged prototypes of the next step in the Prancing Horse's V12 plan. Just like the Aventador S borrowed certain moves from the Superveloce, such as the all-wheel-steering and the wheels, the upcoming Fezza should receive a set of features we've seen on the TdF and we can once again talk about a rear axle that also helps steer the supercar.

In the twin-turbo storm that has taken over the supercar realm, we're glad we still have the chance to discuss such naturally aspirated matters.

