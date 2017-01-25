Ferrari F12 TDF vs F12berlinetta Donuts "Battle" Is How You Put V12s to Work

Ferrari is almost ready to replace the F12berlinetta with a model that could loosely be described as an F12 Tour de France for the masses (more on this below). To ensure you know what to expect from the newcomer, we're bringing you a comparison between the two existing F12 incarnations, one that steps outside the norms.





In theory, such shenanigans are the last thing you'd want to waste the tires of a Ferrari on, since donuts don't involve lap times or even proper drifting thrills.



In practice, though, zooming in on the behavior of the Grand Tourers provides a splendid opportunity to come up with a set of expectations for the upcoming F12 M, as the berlinetta's successor is currently referred to.



While checking out the clips below, keep in mind that the greatest difference between the two forms of the F12 has to do with the rear steering of the TDF incarnation.



Looking for answers when it comes to the F12 M? These could come from... Lamborghini - just like the Raging Bull turned the



As for the styling of the upcoming Fezza, it's difficult to make any guesses other that it might not go so far from the cues we're familiar with. And that's because the Italian automaker is still hiding the F12 M prototypes under serious camo - here, have some spyshots.



Maranello is expected to introduce the production F12 M at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but the leak subculture should quench our thirst for knowledge sooner.









