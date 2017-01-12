Ferrari 458 Italia Crashed And Tuned By Justin Bieber Is For Sale, Who Wants It?

Ferrari
models are expensive, and some of them become even less affordable once they have left the factory.
The latter is usually the case with limited-edition models, and applies to those cars made in as few units as possible. Meanwhile, the Ferrari models that were more “mainstream”
are beginning to be affordable, but they are still expensive.
Before you get to buy one, you must be sure that insurance is not a problem, and it is vital not to get scared when you see the bill from a regular service interval.
With that being said, we have found an used Ferrari for sale at a Barrett-Jackson auction. It’s a 2011 458 Italia
, which has been slightly modified by West Coast Customs
. It even has the Liberty Walk body kit. The car comes with custom 20-inch wheels by Forgiato, which are called Dieci-ECL.
The car left the factory white, but its first owner had it beautified with Frozen Blue chrome wrap. The body kit includes fender flares, a front splitter, a set of side skirt splitters, and a rear wing. It has an interesting look, but Ferrari purists might not appreciate the way this vehicle has been modified.
On the interior, you will find a 2,000-Watt audio system, which comes with a 10-inch subwoofer and matched MB Quart units. The rest of the interior was also customized according to the first owner’s wishes, which means that the seats are half black, half white, as you can see in the photo gallery. The Ferrari logo on the steering wheel has been painted to match the exterior, which is something we do not appreciate.
It will be for sale at auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and you can find it on the Barrett-Jackson website
as Lot #1372. The car has a reserve, so it will not sell to the first bid. We would like to note that it was involved in a rear-end collision in California in 2014, but its airbags were not deployed.
There is no estimated price for this model, but it will be interesting to see how much will it fetch. We almost forgot to mention one thing - this vehicle’s first owner is Canadian singer Justin Bieber
.
He is famous for what he describes as “music,”
and American paparazzi know
this particular vehicle as the one that you should not stand in front of because it might hit you
.
Earlier this year, the same car was forgotten by the Canadian after he parked it at a hotel before going out for a night out in town. We appreciate that he did not drink and drive, but who forgets where they parked their Ferrari?