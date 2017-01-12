autoevolution
FCAgate Is Probably How FCA US LLC's Diesel Emission Cheat Scandal Will Be Known

 
12 Jan 2017
by
Nicknamed “FCAgate” by yours truly, the EPA is accusing Fiat Chrysler that it violated the Clean Air Act. Volkswagen did the same thing, and just like the German automaker everyone loves to hate these days, FCA is probed over diesel emission cheat software.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “FCA allegedly installed and failed to disclose software that increases air pollution from vehicles.” You can read the violation notice in PDF format at the end of this story. If you would rather not, I’m much obliged to underline the essentials.

Vehicles affected cover approximately 104,000 pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States. All said vehicles are equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine, a V6 turbo diesel that helps the Ram 1500 HFE return up to 29 mpg highway. In the Jeep Grand Cherokee’s case, make that 30 mpg.

As per CARB Chair Mary D. Nichols, “once again, a major automaker made the business decision to skirt the rules and got caught. CARB and U.S. EPA made a commitment to enhanced testing as the Volkswagen case developed, and this is a result of that collaboration.” Overzealous? Probably. Justified? It is.

Oh dear! But still, what seems to be the problem with the before-mentioned 104,000 vehicles? As it happens, Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. branch failed to disclose the existence of “certain auxiliary control devices” in its EPA applications for certificates of conformity. Bear in mind that such disclosures are mandatory.

Moving on to more pressing matters, the EPA tested both culprits and found out that the models in question produce increased nitrogen oxide emissions. Worse still, increased NOx is emitted in conditions the EPA regards as “normal operation and use.” These being said, the agency found eight undisclosed pieces of software designed for this purpose. And these problems are:

- Full EGR Shut-Off at Highway Speed
- Reduced EGR with Increasing Vehicle Speed
- EGR Shut-off for Exhaust Valve Cleaning
- DEF Dosing Disablement during SCR Adaptation
- EGR Reduction due to Modeled Engine Temperature
- SCR Catalyst Warm-Up Disablement
- Alternative SCR Dosing Modes
- Use of Load Governor to Delay Ammonia Refill of SCR Catalyst

FCA US LLC, meanwhile, responded to the EPA’s allegation as follows:

“FCA US is disappointed that the EPA has chosen to issue a notice of violation.” Fiat Chrysler's North American branch also said that it’s looking forward to demonstrate that the “emissions control strategies are properly justified and thus are not defeat devices under applicable regulations.”

As with Volkswagen Dieselgate, it will take time for the EPA and CARB to say for sure if FCA did wrong. If FCA did do wrong, a penalty will ensue.

 Download attachment: EPA vs. FCA US LLC - Notice of Violation (PDF)

FCA FCAgate EPA diesel scandal
press release
 
